Danielle Hill regains national record 24 hours after losing it

Danielle Hill reclaimed the Irish record she lost on Wednesday as she won the 100m Freestyle final at the Irish National Team Trials - beating Victoria Catterson, who took the record off her in the semi-final.

Hill, who broke three national records this week, overcame the disappointment of missing out on the Olympic Consideration Time (OCT) in the backstroke earlier this week to continue her strong showing in the trials, beating her relay teammate.

“We used to train age group level together in Templemore, so we’ve known each other quite a while and it’s nice to see Victoria starting to come through," Larne’s Hill said.

"It’s much needed for the relay, but also individually. I know how she works in the pool, and we train in the gym, so I know how hard she works in the gym too. She deserves it as much as I do.”

Elsewhere, Finn McGeever broke his first Irish senior record in the 400m Freestyle Final with a time of 3:52.83. The 21-year-old dominated the final to go under Jack McMillan’s 2019 record of 3:53.31.

“I wasn’t expecting that at all. It hasn’t sunk in yet, but I’m pretty proud to have that title to my name. I knew it was going to be better than 3:59 from the 200 Free I did the other day, but I wasn’t expecting that at all," McGeever said.

In the Women’s 400m Freestyle final, Amelia Kane took her second win of the week, adding to the 800m Freestyle.

Ahead of her 100m Butterfly Final Ellen Walshe had also topped the field in the 200m Individual Medley semi-finals and enters today’s final as the fastest qualifier.

In the men’s 200m Individual Medley semi-final Cadan McCarthy progressed to the final as the fastest qualifier while Calum Bain once again dominated in the 50m Freestyle.

Daniel Wiffen, Darragh Greene, Mona McSharry and Shane Ryan - the four Irish swimmers to meet the OCT are all in action today.