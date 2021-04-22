Sailing: Finn Lynch 'still in the hunt' for spot in Tokyo

Finn Lynch' is "still in the hunt" for a spot in Tokyo but his hopes weren't helped on a disappointing day at the European Laser Olympic qualification regatta in Portugal.

After two races in the Gold fleet series today, Rio Olympic veteran Lynch remains in 34th place overall with just four races remaining to decide two nation places for Tokyo 2020.

A 20th and 27th place for the day wasn’t the form Lynch needed to upend the nation running-order.

He will need more of the top six places he delivered at the start of the series to offer a realistic chance for Ireland to secure one of the remaining nation places.

“We are still in the hunt," commented James O’Callaghan, Irish Sailing’s Performance Director. "The final two days will require digging into the mental and physical reserves to chase down the leading pack.

“Thirty percent of the regatta remains, so there will undoubtedly be a few more twists and turns before we know the outcome.”

In contrast to Wednesday and his best day of the week, Ewan McMahon a 66th-place but followed it with a 50th place in the light wind conditions and lies 50th in the 70-boat Gold fleet.

Liam Glynn also discarded his first race of the day and a 32nd place moved him up a place to 59th overall.

With two days of racing scheduled, Spain’s Joel Rodrigues Perez has moved from eighth to fourth overnight as the runaway lead contender.

Belgian and Dutch boats are currently well-matched for the second place though both may yet be distracted enough to open possibilities for the other nations including Ireland.

Ireland currently has two boats qualified for Tokyo 2020: Annalise Murphy in the Women’s single-handed event and Robert Dickson with Sean Waddilove in the Men’s skiff event. This week’s event in Vilamoura will decide the remaining two European places for this summer’s scheduled Games.