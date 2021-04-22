Boost for Irish basketball as international sides get green light to resume training

Ireland are hoping that the European Championship which sees Ireland grouped with Armenia, Andorra and Azerbaijan, will get the green light to go ahead next month
Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 15:20
Joel Slattery

Ireland's senior international basketball sides can return to training on Friday, Sport Ireland have announced.

Both senior international sides have been granted permission to train at the National Basketball Arena and the sport's governing body have said they have put together stringent Covid-19 protocols to ensure that our players can train in a safe manner.

“We are obviously pleased to be able to gather our squad together, after a long period without competitive action," Mark Keenan, senior Irish men’s head coach, said.

"The players themselves have been keeping themselves in great shape during the various lockdowns, but nothing can replicate being on a court.

"I’d like to thank Sport Ireland for giving us the green light to train once more, so we can put in some valuable groundwork ahead of the European Championship for Small Countries, which will hopefully take place in Limerick this summer."

Ireland are hoping that the European Championship, due to be held in UL and sees Ireland grouped with Armenia, Andorra and Azerbaijan, will get the green light to go ahead next month.

Ireland senior women’s head coach, James Weldon, added: “This is great news for our squad. The girls have been incredible over the last year or so, really engaging in the Zoom meetings, along with the strength and conditioning programmes that we’ve set out for them.

"That groundwork will be of great benefit for when we can get back on the court to train. I’d like to thank Sport Ireland and Basketball Ireland for all their hard work in getting us to the point where we can return.”

