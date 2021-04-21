Gymnastics: Emma Slevin makes history by securing spot in European final

Emma Slevin made history by becoming the first Irish female gymnast to qualify for a Senior All-Around final at the European Gymnastics Championships in Switzerland.

Tokyo Games first reserve Meg Ryan and Youth Olympic Games finalist Slevin were both in action in competed in Subdivision 4 - the last subdivision of Wednesday evening’s competition.

Slevin from Renmore Gymnastics Club in Galway, and Ryan from Douglas Gymnastics Club in Cork, both haven’t competed in 18 months due to Covid-19, both impressed on their return but it was Slevin who made history by becoming the first Irish female gymnast to qualify for a Senior All-Around Top–24 Final with a score of 50.432.

She will now compete in the All-Around Final as one of Europe’s best on Friday from 12.15pm – 2.45pm Irish time with the competition being broadcast on RTÉ2.

Ryan only competed on three out of the four apparatus omitting Vault in order to make sure she prioritises a longer build-up towards Tokyo.

"A superb day for women’s gymnastics in Ireland," exclaimed Gymnastics Ireland CEO Ciaran Gallagher.

Slevin in action on the uneven bars

"Emma’s performance cements her position as one of the best All-Around gymnasts in Europe and again a history maker as our first senior AA women’s finalist.

"With Meg focussing on building towards Tokyo, seeing as she is currently first reserve for the games, her performances on the three apparatus she competed were exactly what she needed to do.

"On behalf of everyone at Gymnastics Ireland huge congratulations to Emma and Meg, their coaches Sally Batley and Emma Hamill and our Performance & Technical Manager Sally Johnson. Roll on finals on Friday," he added.

Thursday will see Rhys McClenaghan, who has already secured his place for the Tokyo games, compete alongside Adam Steele in the Men’s qualifying round which is due to take place at 4pm Irish time.