Swimming: Danielle Hill and Victoria Catterson break Irish records - but miss out on Olympic spot

Danielle Hill and Victoria Catterson both broke Irish records at the Olympic trials today- however the pair, and Eoin Corby, missed out on the time needed to reach the Tokyo Games.

Larne’s Danielle Hill came closest to the Olympic Consideration Time (OCT) in the 100m Backstroke as the 21-year-old broke her Irish senior record for the second time in as many days.

Hill came into the meet with a best time of 1:00.90, she lowered that to 1:00.48 on Tuesday and took another .14 off in Wednesday final to leave her just .09 shy of the Olympic standard of 1:00.25. Hill will have another shot at the time in June.

“(Tuesday) after the semi-final I was probably more disappointed than I am now," Hill said after coming within one-tenth of a second from reaching Japan.

"I had completely forgotten about today’s second opportunity. You just get caught up in this bubble, and I have got to remember that last year my focus was the 50 Free and we changed it because we had an extra year.

“Peter (Hill, coach) said after that race - the 100 back – that had this meet not had ‘Trials’ in front of it in the name I would have taken someone’s hand off to come away with those two Irish records. So I can’t be disappointed and there are more opportunities. The only pressure I’ve really felt is from myself."

Victoria Catterson broke her first Irish senior record in the 100m Freestyle final. The Ards swimmer clocked an impressive 55.44 knocking over half a second off Hill’s 2019 record of 56.01.

Catterson now puts herself in contention for Ireland’s 4x100m Medley Relay that will compete at the European Championships in May, where a world ranking of up to 16 would qualify a place for the team at the Tokyo Games.

Hill and Catterson return to the pool tomorrow for the 100m Freestyle Final.

Fresh from Paralympic classification last Friday, Roisin Ni Riain got her meet underway with a swim of 1:02.59 in that same 100m Freestyle.

Darragh Greene, already under the OCT, won the 100m Breaststroke final in 1:00.08, holding off Eoin Corby in 1:00.21.

Teenager Corby swam a best time of 1:00.15 in the semi-final and will need to find .23 between now and his next qualification opportunity to qualify for Tokyo.

In the women’s final, Mona McSharry was the winner once again in 1:08.92, well off her Irish record of 1:06.29 set earlier this week.

Jack McMillan improved on his time from Tuesday’s 200m Freestyle semi-final clocking 1:47.67 to take the win in the final. His Bangor team-mate Jordan Sloan also improved his time for second in 1:48.38. McMillan will now have his sight set on European Championships in May, where Ireland’s Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay will look to improve their world ranking (currently 16th) and secure an Olympic qualification place.

Ards’ Paddy Johnston took the win in the Men’s 200m Butterfly final while Brendan Hyland had gone out hard in search of the OCT but ran out of steam in the last 10 metres to see Johnston take the touch.

Conor Ferguson took first place in the 100m Backstroke final while Calum Bain led the 50m Freestyle field once again, touching in 22.46 in the semi-final, the OCT still in sight during tomorrow’s final at 22.01.

Ireland currently has four swimmers under the Olympic Consideration Time; Darragh Greene (100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke), Shane Ryan (100m Backstroke), Daniel Wiffen (800m Freestyle) and Mona McSharry (100m Breaststroke).