Taking a knee set to be outlawed at Tokyo Olympics

'A very clear majority of athletes said that it’s not appropriate to demonstrate or express their views on the field of play, at the official ceremonies, or on the podium'
Taking a knee set to be outlawed at Tokyo Olympics

Taking a knee is set to be outlawed at the Tokyo Olympics. Picture: Adam Davy

Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 19:36
Mark Staniforth

Taking a knee is set to be outlawed at the Tokyo Olympics after the International Olympic Committee approved a recommendation from its own Athletes’ Commission to curtail the right to protest on the field of play.

Two thirds of respondents to a survey relating to a potential change of the IOC’s Rule 50, which bans demonstrations of “political, religious or racial propaganda” on Olympic sites, said they did not feel such protests were appropriate.

IOC president Thomas Bach has accepted a recommendation to curtail protest rights on the field of play (Mike Egerton/PA)

Athletes’ Commission chair Kirsty Coventry said: “A very clear majority of athletes said that it’s not appropriate to demonstrate or express their views on the field of play, at the official ceremonies, or on the podium, and so our recommendation is to preserve (those places) from any kind of protests and demonstrations or acts perceived as such.”

A total of 3,547 athletes representing 185 countries and 41 sports responded to the survey, as part of a 10-month consultation process initiated by the widespread social and racial justice movements in the United States.

A very clear majority of athletes said that it's not appropriate to demonstrate or express their views on the field of play, at the official ceremonies, or on the podium, and so our recommendation is to preserve (those places) from any kind of protests and demonstrations or acts perceived as such.

IOC Athletes' Commission chair Kirsty Coventry

Coventry said the recommendation – which Bach confirmed had been “unanimously approved” – would now be passed to the IOC’s legal affairs commission in order to consider the range of potential sanctions against those who fail to adhere to the rule.

Coventry added: “We are asking the legal affairs commission to come up with a proportionate range of different sanctions, so that everyone knows going into a Games what they can and can’t do. It’s up to (them) to give the Athletes’ Commission guidance on proportionality.”

More in this section

Covid-19 Return to Sailing Mixed day for Irish sailors bidding for Olympic place
Mona McSharry celebrates breaking her own Irish record in the Breaststroke 20/4/2021 Swimming: Mona McSharry among Irish quartet to hit Olympic standard
Betfred World Snooker Championships 2021 - Day Four - The Crucible Jack Lisowski fights back to beat Ali Carter and set up Neil Robertson clash
#olympicsplace: uk
Betfred World Snooker Championships 2021 - Day Five - The Crucible

Judd Trump confirms his status as the world number one by reaching second round

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up