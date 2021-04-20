Mixed day for Irish sailors bidding for Olympic place

Mixed day for Irish sailors bidding for Olympic place

Olympic medallist Annalise Murphy (right) had a mixed day in Portugal. Picture: David Branigan

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 20:21

Ireland’s single-handed sailors seeking a place at the Tokyo Olympics this summer had a mixed day in Vilamoura, Portugal yesterday in the European Laser qualification regatta.

A 'black flag' disqualification for early starting in the first race of the day for Rio Olympic veteran Finn Lynch from Carlow dampened his overall standing despite placing sixth in the race that followed and he lies 28th overall in the 139-boat fleet.

Just two places remain to be decided for Tokyo while 17 countries, including Ireland, are hunting one of the berths. This event is both the qualifier and the only competition of the past year since the Covid pandemic disrupted the Olympic quadrennial.

Ewan McMahon was pleased with his 12th place in the second race that made up for a 29th earlier and he lies 48th overall.

It was a similar story for Liam Glynn (Ballyholme YC) who had a 15th-place in the first race, and was alongside five-time Olympic medallist Robert Scheidt of Brazil at the first mark in the next race, and got squeezed out in the crowd of boats at the mark rounding. He lies 52nd overall.

“There is a tough task ahead as Wednesday marks the halfway stage of the regatta with little room for error,” commented James O’Callaghan, Irish Sailing’s Performance Director. “However, there remain eight races to build up places with a narrow spread of points to overcome.”

Meanwhile, Rio 2016 silver medallist Annalise Murphy had a 41st place then a seventh for the day in the women’s radial event while Aoife Hopkins placed sixth and a 35th.

This regatta is also a qualifier for the Olympics but Murphy has already secured her place for Ireland for Tokyo.

More in this section

Betfred World Snooker Championships 2021 - Day Four - The Crucible Jack Lisowski fights back to beat Ali Carter and set up Neil Robertson clash
Irish Short Course Swimming Championships - Day 2 Mona McSharry clinches Olympic spot
Irish Short Course Swimming Championships - Day 2 McSharry less than a blink from Olympic goal
#olympics
Mona McSharry celebrates breaking her own Irish record in the Breaststroke 20/4/2021

Swimming: Mona McSharry among Irish quartet to hit Olympic standard

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up