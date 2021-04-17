Tokyo Olympics nearer but still so far away as Ireland's athletes adapt to the times

Anna O’Flanagan should be in Malaysia now.

Actually, Anna O’Flanagan should be in Japan right now. Malaysia was Plan B when Japan fell through due to Covid restrictions in Tokyo. Then Plan B fell foul of the pandemic’s shifting sands, grounding O’Flanagan and the Ireland hockey team again. This time at the last minute.

The 2020 Games are both nine months overdue and less than 100 days away. That seems an apt way to frame the oddness of the last 13 or so months, as athletes around the world continue to jump through hoops just to make a starting line.

Sean Dancer’s hockey squad are just one example.

And to think that qualifying for the Olympics was meant to be the hard part. That was before Covid struck and an Irish side high on the thoughts of having secured their ticket at the back end of 2019 saw their dream postponed and, even now, pockmarked by stilted preparations.

It hasn’t been all bad. A January series away in Spain was buttressed by a hugely encouraging series with Team GB in Belfast but the constant redrawing of schedules and routes from here to the Games can take a toll.

O’Flanagan wrote a piece for The Sports Chronicle last year, months after Ireland had last played a game, explaining the difficulties she experienced in digesting the dislocation caused and the ‘will it, won’t it’ Olympic narrative that dragged on for so long.

“Uncertainty for any athlete is extremely difficult,” she said prior to the Malaysia trip being cancelled. “It is for everyone but we are creatures of habit. Everything is planned, every single thing in place for months at a time. So to have that purpose taken away from you, just removed, and you don’t have a sense of control with what is going on, I really struggled with that and how to cope with it.”

Most people don’t understand just how much international hockey these players play. O’Flanagan has 207 caps. That’s the third-highest in the 20-strong party that was poised for Malaysia but still 99 shy of Shirley McCay. Thirty or 40 games a year is par for the course and these players lost 11 months in 2020.

Roisin McGettigan-Dumas is a former Olympic and World 3,000m steeplechase finalist who developed the ‘Dare to Believe’ programme and ‘Road to Tokyo’ Olympic Schools Challenge launched this week. She is, in fact, a woman wearing many hats, all of them impressive.

A sports psychologist based in Providence, she has spoken to athletes, some of them friends, who have embraced the simple joy of training again without the pressure of competition over their head, and others who have lost all sense of direction and motivation.

“Athletes can be focused, tunnel-vision, for these big events. The Olympics is the main focus in a four-year cycle. For that to move leaves them wondering how they train without that goal-orientated focus. Some of them are fine.

“Now that (the Olympics) is coming back into focus the energy levels are clearly coming back and we see that in some of the performances coming out in 2021. People are hitting the ground running. That year has served them, in a way.”

Ollie Dingley: Keeping busy and not worrying about Tokyo.

The hockey team can at least be comforted by the fact that their berth is already booked. Ollie Dingley should, by rights, be in Tokyo now too. In his case, trying to nail his own Olympic place via the FINA World Diving Championships.

That he’s not comes down to the frankly worrying cancellation by FINA on the grounds that the organisers in Japan had put Covid precautions in place which would “not properly ensure” the safety of the competitors on site.

Dingley seems remarkably sanguine about all this but he found perspective last year when his grandmother contracted Covid and there was at least one case of another family member whose job was affected by the pandemic and its economic fallout.

The Rio finalist has kept himself busy with college, his ‘Life In A Bubble’ podcast, and training. FINA has yet to announce the where and when for its rearranged championships, and his qualifying prospects with them. Until then, well, what can he do?

His first thought was that this latest delay gave him the time to get better. The Worlds are a one-stop-shop opportunity to make it to Japan this summer but the most aggravating part of the Tokyo cancellation was that it came at just 10 days’ notice.

“That was the hardest. Diving can be a very psychological sport. You get yourself pumped, you feel like you’re in the right place and then the pause button is hit. It’s about being kind to myself and not getting frustrated with the situation around me.

“I can’t control that. I can only control what I can do.”

It’s a mantra that has been embraced long before the pandemic and one that’s never been more important.

