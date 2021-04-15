Irish Olympians should be vaccinated but not prioritised

Irish rower Philip Doyle believes Olympic athletes should receive vaccinations for Covid-19 before they travel to Tokyo this summer, but not if it means jumping the queue ahead of vulnerable citizens.

The 28-year-old, a qualified doctor, believes vaccinating elite athletes who need to travel abroad is in the best interests of public health to avoid bringing variant strains of Covid-19 back into the country.

“You have to look at it in two ways,” he says. “Number one, should athletes take preference over someone (vulnerable)? No, that’s obvious. But an athlete needs to travel to train. International athletes, especially, need to travel overseas and to then come back to Ireland without having to go through quarantine so they continue training, is it not in the public’s best interest for those people not to be bringing in weird variations and bringing back Covid from other countries?”

So far there has been no indication of when Ireland’s Olympians will be offered vaccination, but many countries are expected to prioritise such athletes ahead of others in the same age category. Earlier this week the president of the French Olympic Committee, Dennis Masseglia, said their athletes should pass others in the queue once vaccinations are open to all age groups, adding that “the end of April, beginning of May would be the right time.”

France, however, is not expected to open vaccination to its under-50s until June.

In March the International Olympic Committee insisted vaccination will not be required for athletes travelling to Tokyo, and there was outrage in Japan last week amid reports that plans were being made at government level to ensure the nation’s Olympic athletes would receive both shots by the end of June, which would mean jumping the queue ahead of some elderly citizens.

Japan, which has a population of 126 million, has so far vaccinated just 1% of its citizens and the country has seen a steady rise in Covid-19 cases over the past month, with 5,482 cases reported on Wednesday. Yesterday Tokyo reported 729 new cases, its highest daily count since February.

Doyle – who won World Championship silver alongside Ronan Byrne in the double sculls in 2019 –believes Irish Olympians should receive the vaccine before the Games, which begin on July 23. Most athletes are expected to depart for the holding camp in Fukuroi in early July.

“I don’t think we should be vaccinated ahead of somebody more vulnerable because we don’t fall into that category,” he said. “But if we’re forced to travel to do our sport and getting over to Tokyo, you need to protect people at home when you’re coming back and that’s one way to protect them and to protect us while we’re away, and to get the results in those sports.

“If we (face) three, four weeks out because of (contracting) Covid, we can’t train and then we can’t win the gold medal and there’s someone sitting on RTÉ or a 2FM podcast saying, ‘aw, these lads were crap, they didn’t win a medal.’”