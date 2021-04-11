Gary O'Donovan fourth in European final

Gary O'Donovan finished fourth in the Lightweight Men's Single A final at the European Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy this morning.
O’Donovan produced a late surge but it wasn’t enough to snatch a place on the podium.
The race was won by Peter Galambos of Hungary in 7:01.52 with O’Donovan coming home 4.30 seconds behind him.
Leap native Lydia Heaphy finished 6th in the Lightweight Women's Single Scull A final.
Alena Furman (Belarus) won in 7:41.81 with Heaphy recording a time of 7:58.70.
Earlier this morning, Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne won the Double Sculls B final while Daire Lynch was second in the Single Scull C final.
There is plenty of more action to come today with Irish competitors set to compete in four more A finals.
Monika Dukarska & Aileen Crowley (A final).
Emily Hegarty, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh & Fiona Murtagh (A final).
Aoife Casey & Margaret Cremen (A final).
Paul O’Donovan & Fintan McCarthy (A final).