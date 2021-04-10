Tributes pour in for Blackmore’s historic win – Saturday’s sporting social

Rachael Blackmore celebrates winning the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase on Minella Times (Alan Crowhurst/PA)

Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 21:48
Nolan Phillips

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 10.

Football

Stuart Dallas was the star of the show for Leeds.

Robin Koch agreed.

Luke Ayling made a plea to boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Raheem Sterling rued Manchester City’s loss.

Nathan Ake was pleased to be back – but not by the result.

While David Seaman revelled in United’s win.

Where it all started!

And it is still going now!

Declan Rice was working hard.

Tyson Fury has a decision to make.

Rachael Blackmore’s historic Grand National win drew widespread tributes.

Snow stopped play!

What a catch!

Sam Curran and Dawid Malan were ready for action in the IPL.

KP had some words of encouragement for two of golf’s best players.

And thanked Rohit Sharma for the message on his boots.

Michael Vaughan’s plans were dashed by the weather.

Luke Gale was all set for the Grand National.

McLaren rolled back the years with world champion “The Flying Finn”, Mika Hakkinen.

It’s a dog’s life.

George Russell was hard at it in the gym.

Carlos Sainz had football on his mind.

Alan McManus had support after retiring from snooker.

European Rowing Championships 2021 - Day Two

Irish rowers to contest eight finals at the European Rowing Championships

