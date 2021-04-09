'Logistics around bubbles' causes postponement of Ireland's planned series with Pakistan

Scheduling issues have been cited as the reason for Ireland's planned T20 cricket internationals against Pakistan this summer being postponed.

With a busy international summer on the cards with both South Africa and Zimbabwe coming to Ireland, the planned two-match series against Pakistan was due to take place in England.

Ireland's home games this summer will take place in Malahide, Stormont and Bready but with work going on at the ground in Malahide, Cricket Ireland looked to stage the Pakistan series in the UK.

However, with the Pakistan Super League, which includes Ireland's Paul Stirling, due to recommence after Covid caused its abandonment mid-season, and international fixtures already pencilled in to take place in the UK this summer, English authorities were unable to accommodate the games.

"We had agreements drawn up with two grounds but the ECB came back to us and said that they had so many international teams coming into the country already, and that the logistics around bubbles and Covid protocols are such a significant operation that having another two countries in at that time was just too much," Richard Holdsworth, Cricket Ireland's performance director, told ESPNcricinfo.

"It is a shame, especially in a T20 World Cup year, but we still have three [T20Is] lined up against South Africa in July and five against Zimbabwe in August. We're trying to reschedule the Pakistan ones for a future date at some stage down the line."

Meanwhile, a new three-year Strategic Plan has been released by Cricket Ireland. The main aims are to strengthen Irish cricket from grassroots to international levels, increasing opportunities for women and girls, and introducing new mass participation programmes to position the sport for a period of growth across Ireland.

On the field, Ireland's next outing is a three-match series in the Netherlands in June - with the games counting towards qualification for the 2023 World Cup.