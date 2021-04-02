Carl Frampton convinced he will make history in Dubai

It is tempting to look at this weekend as a last hurrah for Carl Frampton, a final chance to get back top of the tree, but the Belfast man is not seeing it like that.

It is more than four years since Frampton last held a world title and there will not be many more chances if he comes up short in his challenge for Jamel Herring’s WBO super-featherweight title in Dubai on Saturday night. He made the mistake of writing himself off before, when he lost to Josh Warrington in 2018. With history on the line – he will become the first Irishman to win three world titles if he is successful - there is no point in piling any more pressure onto the occasion.

“It is just another fight, that’s all it is,” Frampton, 34, said. “I have been saying for the last few years that it is one fight at a time. I’ve been thinking that since the Warrington fight and I will continue to do that. But I will do whatever I can to win this fight and I feel I am in a good position mentally and physically. People talk about my age, but he is two years older than me.”

The higher up the divisions a boxer goes, the harder it gets. Frampton may have faced better boxers than Herring before, but probably few tougher men than the American. Herring is a former US Marine, before becoming a professional boxer after competing at the London Olympics in 2012. Whatever he goes through in the ring, is unlikely to compare with what he went through as a US Marine, which included two tours of Iraq.

“I saw a lot of roadside bombings,” Herring said. “I even had an incident when an RPG (rocket propelled grenade) flew over my head. I thought I was seeing things before I heard the explosion go off in the background.”

This will be the third defence of a title he won in 2019, although Frampton has generally been boxing in a higher class. Herring also has the added advantage of training every day with Terence Crawford, the WBO welterweight champion and regarded as one of the world’s top pound-for-pound boxers. Crawford not only shares his runs from their Colorado Springs base, he spars with him regularly too.

“He is like another trainer to me, because he is not there to be buddy, buddy in the gym,” Herring said. “When we leave the gym we can be brothers and laugh and joke, but he is there to really push me. Bud has been at my side for all of my fights since we were training together, making sure I don’t slack.”

Frampton supporters, thought, could point to the two defeats Herring suffered on the way up – to Denis Shafikov and Ladarius Miller – as indication that there is a class gap.

“I don’t want to sound disrespectful to the guy, I know it is going to be a difficult fight, but I think I am better than him in every department,” Frampton said. “I have better footwork, I have faster hands, I have better distance control, I have more variety in my punches as well. I just feel like I am a better fighter.”

There have been two fights and two wins for Frampton in the 27 months since the Warrington loss, for the IBF featherweight title in Manchester, although there have also been injuries as well as the pandemic to cope with.

Another fight, in Philadelphia in August 2019, was scrapped at short notice after a freak accident when a 7ft pillar fell on his hand in hotel reception. He spent that Christmas with both hands in plaster after operations and there were concerns when this fight, originally pushed back because of the pandemic, was postponed again in February after Frampton suffered another hand injury. He insists all is OK, however.

Frampton said: “I did all my sparring, I did 12 rounds of pads last Friday, my last hard punching session, my hands are absolutely fine.”

Originally scheduled for Belfast last June, only a small, invited audience will now be in attendance, with the fight will take place well after midnight local time, to suit television audiences. Frampton, who boxed behind closed doors in August, will not be affected by the lack of crowd. “I don’t know if it is going to make much of a difference where it is, either in front of a big crowd in Belfast or a handful in Dubai,” Frampton said. “Because it is such a big fight and I am ready for a big fight, atmosphere or not. I will be putting in my best performance.”