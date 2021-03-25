Dickson and Waddilove step closer to securing Irish place at Olympics

Ireland moved a step closer to securing a place at the Tokyo Olympics as the 49er Spring Championship in Lanzarote reaches its closing stages.
Olympic hopefuls Robert Dickson (Howth Yacht Club) and Sean Waddilove (Skerries Sailing Club) again held on to their third overall place in the Gold fleet today despite sailing three more conservative races.
The Dublin crew were aiming to avoid a repeat of their previous two race disqualifications for early starting with 13-11-8 scored for the day, their first time in this regatta that they had placed outside the top 10.
Crucially, their results assure them of a place in this afternoon’s medal race final that follows the final fleet race in the morning.
Meanwhile, Ireland’s other crew are also hoping to reach the medal race final as Ryan Seaton (Ballyholme YC) with crew Séafra Guilfoyle (Royal Cork YC) had a 18-16-4 for the day.
The pair dropped to 11th overall and today’s single fleet race will be an all-or-nothing attempt to place at the front of the fleet.
The single fleet race for the 49er class will be sailed in the morning before the boats return to Playa Blanca. The top 10 crews will then return to sea in the afternoon for the short medal race that counts for double points.