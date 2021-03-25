Dickson and Waddilove step closer to securing Irish place at Olympics

Olympic hopefuls Robert Dickson (Howth Yacht Club) and Sean Waddilove (Skerries Sailing Club) again held on to their third overall place in the Gold fleet
Dickson and Waddilove step closer to securing Irish place at Olympics

Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove in action today. Picture: David Branigan

Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 20:15

Ireland moved a step closer to securing a place at the Tokyo Olympics as the 49er Spring Championship in Lanzarote reaches its closing stages.

Olympic hopefuls Robert Dickson (Howth Yacht Club) and Sean Waddilove (Skerries Sailing Club) again held on to their third overall place in the Gold fleet today despite sailing three more conservative races.

The Dublin crew were aiming to avoid a repeat of their previous two race disqualifications for early starting with 13-11-8 scored for the day, their first time in this regatta that they had placed outside the top 10.

Crucially, their results assure them of a place in this afternoon’s medal race final that follows the final fleet race in the morning.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s other crew are also hoping to reach the medal race final as Ryan Seaton (Ballyholme YC) with crew Séafra Guilfoyle (Royal Cork YC) had a 18-16-4 for the day.

The pair dropped to 11th overall and today’s single fleet race will be an all-or-nothing attempt to place at the front of the fleet.

The single fleet race for the 49er class will be sailed in the morning before the boats return to Playa Blanca. The top 10 crews will then return to sea in the afternoon for the short medal race that counts for double points.

More in this section

Lewis Hamilton awarded knighthood after another stunning year on the track Formula One Q&A: What lies ahead in the new season?
Sam Bennett takes Classic Brugge-De Panne win with victory in the sprint finish Sam Bennett takes Classic Brugge-De Panne win with victory in the sprint finish
Munster Reds v Leinster Lightning - 2020 Test Triangle Inter-Provincial Series Cricket clubs to receive almost €200k in grants to cope with Covid losses
Dickson and Waddilove step closer to securing Irish place at Olympics

A service game with a difference: How an Irish tennis coach is helping refugee kids

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up