Sanita Puspure to skip European Rowing Championships

Rowing Ireland have announced a 17 strong team for next month’s European Rowing Championships in Varese but 2020 gold medal winner Sanita Puspure will not be competing.

Puspure successfully defended her women's single sculls title in Poland last October on a hugely successful weekend for Irish rowing.

However she will not be part of the Irish squad this weekend as she instead will focus on the World Cup events as she counts down to the rescheduled Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer where she is among the favourites for a medal.

She is due to travel out subsequently to partake in a warm weather training camp.

Indeed, a number of Irish competitors will have eyes on Japan including Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy who are paired once more in the Lightweight Men’s Double. The duo won gold at the 2019 World Rowing Championships and qualified the boat for the Olympics. They also won silver at the World Rowing Cup III in Rotterdam that year.

Paul’s brother, Gary, will compete in the Lightweight Men’s Single while Daire Lynch is in the Men’s Single in Varese. Lynch had a very successful 2020, winning Gold (U23 ERC) and Bronze (ERC) alongside Ronan Byrne. Daire is a member of Clonmel Rowing Club and is currently studying and rowing for Yale.

Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne will be competing in the Men’s Double in Varese while the crew of Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh and Emily Hegarty will be competing in the Women’s Four.

Rowing Ireland’s High-Performance Director, Antonio Maurogiovanni, said: “We are very happy with the team selected for the European Rowing Championships next month. A lot of hard work and preparation has gone into the camps, and I want to thank the athletes, coaches, clubs and their families for their continued support.

“We are now looking ahead to another successful year and to build off the success of the last number of years. The athletes have all shown their dedication and commitment to our programme, and we look forward to competing and representing Ireland.”

Irish Crews: M2x: Ronan Byrne (UCC), Philip Doyle (Belfast Boat Club), Daire Lynch (Clonmel)- Reserve; M1x: Daire Lynch (Clonmel); W4-: Fiona Murtagh (NUIG), Eimear Lambe (OCBC), Aifric Keogh (UCC), Emily Hegarty (UCC); W2-: Monika Dukarska (Killorglin), Aileen Crowley (OCBC); W4-/W2- Reserve: Tara Hanlon (UCC RC), Claire Feerick (Neptune RC); LM1x: Gary O’Donovan (Skibbereen). LM2x: Paul O’Donovan (UCC), Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen). LW2x: Margaret Cremen (UCC), Aoife Casey (UCC). LW1x: Lydia Heaphy (UCC).