Sailing: Ireland's Olympic hopefuls make good start to qualifier in Lanzarote

After 13 months without full-strength competition, Ireland’s Olympic 49er skiff hopefuls made a strong start to the Spring Championship off Lanzarote this afternoon.

Former World U23 Gold medallists Robert Dickson (Howth YC) and Sean Waddilove (Skerries Sailing Club) topped the Day 1 leaderboard as the qualification round started with three races with the Dublin pairing impressing.