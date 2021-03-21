Sailing: Ireland's Olympic hopefuls make good start to qualifier in Lanzarote

Sailing: Ireland's Olympic hopefuls make good start to qualifier in Lanzarote

Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove in action today. Picture: David Branigan

Sun, 21 Mar, 2021 - 18:18

After 13 months without full-strength competition, Ireland’s Olympic 49er skiff hopefuls made a strong start to the Spring Championship off Lanzarote this afternoon.

Former World U23 Gold medallists Robert Dickson (Howth YC) and Sean Waddilove (Skerries Sailing Club) topped the Day 1 leaderboard as the qualification round started with three races with the Dublin pairing impressing.

Double-Olympic veteran Ryan Seaton (Ballyholme Yacht Club) with crew Séafra Guilfoyle (Royal Cork YC) had were in the middle of the same 21-boat flight.

A single nation place remains for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo with at least four other nations in contention this week. Rio 2016 Silver medalist Annalise Murphy is currently the only confirmed sailor for Tokyo while the Laser Men’s final qualification event takes place in Portugal next month.

“It was very tricky with the wind coming off the mountains so a ‘head out of the boat’ day but all-in-all, a great start to the regatta,” commented James O’Callaghan, Irish Sailing’s Performance Director. “There’s a long way to go in this regatta but we couldn’t have asked for a better start.”

Three days of qualification races will decide the split for Gold and Silver fleets on Wednesday that will go on to decide the medal race final on Friday.

