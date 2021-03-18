Woolley going to Tokyo "to win" five years after Rio disappointment

Jack Woolley has known for some time now that he was destined for the Tokyo Games but today’s official confirmation from the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) has added a dash of colour to the black outlines of his achievement and made the prospect seem that bit more vivid.

Woolley is only the second Irish athlete to receive the rubber-stamp from the OFI.

Liam Jegou, the slalom canoeist, was the first way back before the world began to wrestle with a pandemic. Woolley will also be the first Irish athlete to compete in taekwondo.

History awaits, regardless of what happens in the Japanese capital this summer.

It’s five years since the 22-year old missed out on a spot at the Olympics In Rio de Janeiro by the most agonising of margins but the maturity and focus that has taken Woolley this far is evident when asked if that blow makes his current prospects all the sweeter.

“That healed after a couple of weeks. I don’t have time to dwell on the past in this sport. Whatever happens happens and you have to get on with it. Move onto the next thing. It hurt for a little while but I was still young and probably going to go to a Games for the sake of going to a Games at that age.

“Now I’m going to win so there is a big difference in talent and maturity and just overall myself I feel a lot better now. I just get on with things. If you lose you lose. You go on and try to make sure you don’t lose the next time.”

Woolley will go to Japan with the intention of claiming a podium place. Ranked sixth right now, he will effectively drop to seventh for the Games due to the fact that the hosts will be offered an automatic fourth spot in the ladder.

Dropping outside the first half-dozen slots would have implications for his medal prospects in Tokyo but there is time and opportunities yet to push himself further up the peloton, starting with the European Championships in Bulgaria in three weeks’ time.

“They are a big one. If they all go according to plan then it could really help me in my rankings for the Olympics and move me up an extra place and a better starting position at the Games. Hopefully we’ll have a few other competitions just before (Tokyo).

“Not too sure which ones are going to go ahead because things are chopping and changing at the minute, but definitely want to get a few more competitions in so that we are going in with a bit of mat time jog the memory as to what it is like and make sure we are going in with a comfortable starting position for Tokyo.”