Former British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman found guilty by medical tribunal

Dr Richard Freeman’s hearing has lasted over two years (Eleanor Crooks/PA)

Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 10:29
Eleanor Crooks

Former Team Sky and British Cycling medic Dr Richard Freeman ordered testosterone knowing or believing it was to be given to a rider for the purposes of doping, a tribunal has found.

Dr Freeman admitted 18 of 22 charges against him relating to the ordering of a package of Testogel to British Cycling headquarters in 2011 but denied the central charge regarding its purpose.

After a hearing lasting more than two years, decisions on the contested charges were issued by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service on Friday.

Richard Freeman worked for British Cycling and Team Sky (Tim Goode/PA)

Dr Freeman claimed the testosterone had been ordered to treat former performance director Shane Sutton’s erectile dysfunction, which the Australian strenuously denied on an explosive day of testimony in 2019.

The tribunal also determined it had been proved that the motive for Dr Freeman’s actions was to conceal his conduct.

The one charge that was found to be not proved was that Dr Freeman knew the Testogel was not clinically indicated for Sutton.

The tribunal will sit again next week to determine what sanctions Dr Freeman will face and whether he will be deemed unfit to continue to practise medicine.

It was announced last month that Dr Freeman is also facing two UK Anti-Doping charges relating to the ordering of the testosterone.

Several of the charges related to an interview the medic gave to UKAD in 2017 where he subsequently admitted he had lied.

