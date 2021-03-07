Sarah Lavin: "I’ve made huge progress and I can only be happy with it"

Sarah Lavin’s breakthrough weekend at the European Indoor Championships has come to an end after the Limerick athlete finished a fine fourth in her semi-final of the 60m hurdles. The 26-year-old clocked 8.07 in a race won by Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska in 7.88.

Yesterday Lavin had smashed her personal best to advance from the heats, taking it from 8.13 down to 8.06, and while she was disappointed not to advance to this afternoon’s final she was pleased with the championships as a whole, finishing ninth overall.

“I’ve made huge progress and I can only be happy with it,” she said. “There are lots of work-ons but I have to be pleased. Ninth isn’t too bad. I hit the last hurdle and that cost me, but hurdles are unforgiving. I think what’s letting me down is my lead leg; I’m not embracing how close I can get to the hurdles. I knew my speed was up, but I need to work on the technical aspect. Derval (O’Rourke) has to give me her lead leg, if she doesn’t mind!”

Lavin’s Emerald AC clubmate Ciara Neville clocked 7.37 to bow out of the women’s 60m semi-finals in seventh.

Earlier in the day the Limerick sprinter had also clocked 7.37 to advance automatically from her heat in fourth.

“I’m a bit disappointed, I thought I could improve on what I did in the heat but what can you do, live and learn,” said Neville. “I worked really hard on my start the last few years and there’s definitely more to improve on, and I seemed to get out well but I lost it somewhere along the way. I thought I was ready to pull out a PB today but obviously not. I’ll work hard to seal the qualifying time outdoors and hopefully that’ll book my place in Tokyo.”

There was no joy for Molly Scott, who was unlucky not to advance after finishing seventh in 7.37, a time that would have been good enough for qualification in three of the other four heats. Joan Healy was off her best, clocking 7.46 to finish eighth in her heat.

“7.4s is not really where I’m at, but I didn’t get out that well and I put myself in a tough position towards the middle of the race,” said Healy. I’m disappointed because I know there’s better there. This is the start of more to come and I look forward to using the experience here to push on.”

Irish in action today 4:52pm (Irish time): Sean Tobin (men’s 3000m final)