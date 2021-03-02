Ireland to take on Olympic champions Great Britain in three-game Belfast series

The Ireland Women's Hockey team will take on Great Britain at Queen’s University Belfast this month.

The uncapped three-game SoftCo Series marks the first international matches played on home soil since the team's Olympic Qualifier against Canada in November 2019.

The matches, on March 13, 14, and 16, will provide the Green Army with vital high-quality practice ahead of a busy summer schedule featuring the EuroHockey Championships, which acts as a key qualification tournament for the 2022 World Cup, before playing at the Tokyo Olympics.

The games between Ireland's 2018 World Cup silver medallists and Britain's reigning Olympic champions will be broadcast on the BBC Sport NI website and the BBC iPlayer, while RTÉ 2 will broadcast the middle game, Sunday evening’s match, from 4.30pm. Evanne Ní Chuillin will present RTÉ’s coverage, joined by Cliodhna Sargent and Gillian Pinder in studio, with match commentary from George Hamilton and Sarah Scott.

The announcement comes on the 125th anniversary of the first-ever women’s international field hockey match. A year after the establishment of the Irish Ladies Hockey Association, the match took place on the March 2, 1886, at Alexandra College, with Ireland recording a 2-0 victory over England.

“Given the past 12 months, we are really excited to play these international matches at home,” said Ireland captain Katie Mullan.

“The squad has been training hard throughout which showed in our recent matches against Spain. They are a strong team and we recorded two wins and two draws out of the five friendlies, putting us in a confident position going into our next block of training.

“These matches against GB will be great preparation for the EuroHockey Championships this summer ahead of travelling to Tokyo. As current Olympic gold medallists, GB are an experienced and strong team, so this is a really good opportunity for us to put all the training into practice ahead of this summer.”

Match dates, times, and where to watch:

Match 1: Saturday March 13th @ 2pm. BBC Sport NI website, BBC iPlayer. RTÉ Player TBC.

Match 2: Sunday March 14th @ 5pm. BBC Sport NI Online, BBC iPlayer, RTÉ 2.

Match 3: Tuesday March 16th @ 3pm. BBC Sport NI Online, BBC iPlayer. RTÉ Player TBC.