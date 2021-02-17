Aaron Hill knocked out of Welsh Open after 4-1 loss to Ali Carter

World No 111 Hill has already caused a stir in his debut season by beating world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in the European Masters
Cork professional Aaron Hill

Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 16:01

Cork's Aaron Hill is out of the Welsh Open after suffering a second round defeat to Ali Carter.

Hill beat fellow Irishman Fergal O'Brien in round one but lost three frames on the bounce to fall to a 4-1 defeat to the 2009 champion.

Meanwhile, O’Sullivan eased into the third round of the Welsh Open with a 4-0 victory over Jimmy White in Newport.

O’Sullivan, who also whitewashed Robbie Williams in the opening round, was not at his sparkling best as he produced breaks of 70 and 65 to complete a comfortable win.

The six-time world champion escaped from two difficult snookers to win a scrappy opening frame and also edged the second before finding some more fluent form against a frustrated White, who managed a highest break of just 20.

