Cork's Aaron Hill edges O'Brien in all-Irish duel

Tour rookie meets Ali Carter today
ON CUE: Cork's Aaron Hill was victorious in the second round of the Welsh Open in Cardiff.

Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 10:39
Hector Nunns

CORK's Aaron Hill came out on top against veteran Fergal O’Brien in the all-Irish clash to reach the second round of the Welsh Open last night.

Tour rookie Hill made breaks of 53, 70 and 59 to secure a 4-2 victory against the 48-year-old O’Brien at Celtic Manor - and will now take on two-time Crucible runner-up Ali Carter this afternoon (2pm).

The 18-year-old from Cork, fully 30 years younger than his vastly experienced opponent O'Brien, stayed cool after seeing an early 2-0 lead disappear to power over the winning line.

World No 111 Hill has already caused a stir in his debut season by beating world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in the European Masters and is now hungry for more.

The teenager said: “It is really good to get through and get another win again. It was a tough game and Fergal had me in trouble when he came back to 2-2.

“But I held myself together well and made a nice 50 break to go back in front, and a nice clearance to win.

“I have played him a few times and got used to his style of play. The frames are never over against him, he battles so hard.

“When the restrictions are lifted maybe I can practice with him and learn about the tactical side of the game. I learn every time I play him in events.

“I started off the season well but once I started to get one or two losses it got to me, and all the travelling alone isn’t easy for me. Ali Carter will be another tough match.

“But a break over Christmas did me good and I did a lot of hard work, on the table and also fitness training. I have been staying in Liverpool and used a treadmill and weights.”

