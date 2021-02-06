Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid involved in car crash days before Super Bowl

CRASH FRIGHT: Britt Reid of the Kansas City, involved in a multi-vehicle crash, reports say.

Sat, 06 Feb, 2021 - 14:36
Neil Mehaffey

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash that reportedly injured two young children days before Sunday's Super Bowl.

According to KSHB-TV, Reid's pick-up truck hit two stationary vehicles on an entrance ramp on Interstate 435 close to the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.

The report stated that two children who were in the back of one of the vehicles were taken to hospital, with a five-year-old said to be in critical condition.

Reid reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash which took place less than two days before the Chiefs were due to travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A statement from the Chiefs said: "The organisation has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving outside linebackers coach Britt Reid.

"We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."

The Chiefs will face the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV aiming to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005.

The Super Bowl will be played in Tampa Bay, but the Chiefs had not yet travelled due to Covid-19 protocols. The team will travel on Saturday afternoon.

Reid, 35, has been with the Chiefs since 2013, serving in various roles before becoming outside linebackers coach in 2019.

