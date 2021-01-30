Power claims Irish 800m indoor record in Vienna

Nadia Power set an Irish 800m indoor record in Vienna this afternoon.

The Dubliner produced a time of 2:02.44 when finishing second to Kelly Hodgkinson of Great Britain at the Vienna Indoor meet. The previous Irish record of 2:02.46 was held by Siofra Cleirigh Buttner since 2018.

Power put in a blistering first two laps (400m) going through in 57.7 and held on to secure the new record.

Hodgkinson led them home 1:59.03 - a new World U20 record - with Italy’s Irene Baldessari third in 2:02.71.

Power is now targeting the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Poland (March 5th-7th).

Power’s impressive start to 2021 follows a tremendous 2020 outdoor season when she won the 800m at the World Athletics Continental Tour meeting in Zagreb (2:02.08). A week previously she set an Irish U23 800m record of 2:01.01 in Rovereto, Italy.