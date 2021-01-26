West Cork Rally cancelled for second year

Tue, 26 Jan, 2021 - 20:11
Colm O’Connor

Cork Motor Club, organisers of the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally, have cancelled this year's event.

Officials described the call as 'a difficult decision' but a 'no brainer' given the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic. 

The rally had been scheduled for the weekend of March 20th and 21st.

The 2020 rally was also pulled as part of the nationwide lockdown that attempted to halt the spread of the virus. 

Clerk of the Course  Steve Davis said: "On one level this was a very difficult decision to make as we had already lost the 2020 rally at the 11th hour, which was completely the right call, after the way things panned out in March of last year. 

"On another level it was a 'no brainer', safety must always come first, both that of the volunteers and competitors, and more importantly that of the local West Cork community. 

"We couldn't justify putting additional pressure on all the hard working overstretched HSE staff and other Public Health services to run the event".

Club Chairman, Paul Casey stated "We can't expect local residents to allow the roads to be closed during this dreadful pandemic which is claiming lives daily. 

"With the vaccination programme now in full swing hopefully 2022 will facilitate the smooth and safe running of the rally on the 19th & 20th of March".

Press Officer Kevin O’Driscoll  said that club would like to thank their partners, The Clonakilty Park Hotel, The West Cork Rally Clonakilty Committee, Keohane Ready-mix, Jim Davis & Co Ltd, Clonakilty Blackpudding, and Calor, all the volunteers, officials, competitor’s and supporters for their patience and continued support, without whom the event wouldn't happen and ask them all to "Stay Safe, Protect each other".

