Ireland to get one last outing ahead of World Cup qualifier

Ireland face Afghanistan in the World Cup Super League on Thursday
Ireland batsman and vice-captain Paul Stirling scored an unbeaten century in the first ODI against UAE

Sun, 17 Jan, 2021 - 15:41
Joel Slattery

Ireland's cricketers will finally get back out onto the pitch after authorities in the UAE gave the green light for the countries to continue their One-Day International (ODI) series.

Tomorrow morning's clash will come 10 days after the hosts secured a shock win against the Irish, who are preparing for a World Cup Super League series with Afghanistan. 

A number of confirmed Covid cases meant the series could not continue, however, local health authorities have now allowed the series to continue.

While it was initially due to be a four-match series, tomorrow's early-morning clash, televised by Premier Sports, will be the last time the side's meet and Ireland's last chance to get some form ahead of Thursday's clash with Afghanistan.

There are further games against the Afghans next Sunday and the final game in that series is on January 26.

The series against Afghanistan is part of the World Cup Super League, the first stage in the qualification process for the 2023 World Cup.

