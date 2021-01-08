Century from Paul Stirling not enough as Ireland lose opener in UAE

An unbeaten century from Paul Stirling wasn't enough for Ireland as they lost their first One-Day International against UAE, the hosts clinically chasing down the victory target of 270.

Near faultless centuries from Chundangapoyil Rizwan and Muhammad Usman steered UAE to a first-ever victory over Ireland.

Chasing 270 after Stirling, who scored 131 not out, and Gareth Delany added 55 in Ireland's last five overs to post a competitive total, the hosts got off to a shaky start losing their openers, Vriitya Aravind (14) and Zawar Farid (15), inside the first eight overs, with Barry McCarthy accounting for both the wickets.

UAE lost another wicket, when Curtis Campher had Alishan Sharafu caught behind for one in the 13th over, reducing the hosts to 52-3.

Ireland looked in total control before Rizwan and Usman came together and changed the course of the game. The duo made the visitors' bowlers toil, with both the batsmen smashing maiden hundreds.

The visitors kept hunting for the breakthrough - which came courtesy of a sensational catch by Harry Tector in the 46th over – but it was too late. Rizwan (109) had shared a 184-run stand with Usman – the highest by a UAE pair for any wicket in ODIs.

Usman reached his hundred in the penultimate over and hit the winning runs, as he remained unbeaten on 105.

Ireland will be disappointed after a solid century partnership between Stirling and captain Andrew Balbirnie kept the scoreboard ticking over at a rapid pace en route to a 102-run second-wicket stand, which laid the foundation for what could have been a score of over 300.