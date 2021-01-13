Ronnie O’Sullivan battles back to beat Ding Junhui at Masters

The final frame decider and keep alive Ronnie O'Sullivan's hopes of an eighth Masters title
Ronnie O’Sullivan battles back to beat Ding Junhui at Masters

Ronnie O’Sullivan rallied to sink Ding Junhui at the Masters. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 16:59
Mark Staniforth

Ronnie O’Sullivan rallied from the brink of defeat to beat Ding Junhui in a final frame decider and keep alive his hopes of an eighth Masters title.

O’Sullivan looked to be heading out of the tournament when he trailed 5-3 with Ding on a break of 28, but a simple missed red to the middle cost the Chinese player dear.

The world champion won the frame and hauled back level before he was gifted a 6-5 victory after a rash attempt at a long brown by Ding, who won his only Masters title in 2011.

O’Sullivan said: “It’s a big match and it’s not always going to go your way, so you’ve just got to suck it up sometimes.

“I never doubt my ability to stick in there and my match-player temperament and bottle-wise I know I’m Premier League in that department.”

Ding had blazed through the first three frames to establish a commanding lead but a 103 from O’Sullivan gave him hope of pulling back into the match.

Ronnie O’Sullivan is a seven-times Masters champion (Steven Paston/PA)

A brilliant 60, almost entirely comprised of low-value colours, further narrowed O’Sullivan’s deficit but sparked a superb response from Ding who fired a 129 clearance.

In what was developing into a classic Masters contest, O’Sullivan responded with a break of 100 to go 4-3, only for Ding to immediately hit back with 128 to go within one frame of victory.

O’Sullivan gave Ding hope in the decider when he missed a red to the middle on 34, but Ding’s bizarre choice to take a long brown proved to be his final shot of the match as a 73 from O’Sullivan sealed his place in the last eight.

No other player can match Ronnie O’Sullivan’s seven Masters titles (Adam Davy/PA)

Afterwards, O’Sullivan gave a glimpse into the lockdown routine which is contributing one of the most successful periods of his career.

“I’ve been spending six hours a day on the practice table religious for weeks, because I have not much else to do really,” added O’Sullivan.

“I’ve probably the fittest I’ve been for 10 years. I’m running 45 miles a week at the moment and I’m more excited about that than anything else.”

More in this section

Cricket Ireland Return to Training Ireland cricketers hit by third postponement with UAE team in quarantine
Betway UK Championship - Day Eleven - York Barbican Neil Robertson loses final-frame decider against Yan Bingtao in Milton Keynes
Josh Warrington and Carl Frampton Weigh In - Manchester Central Carl Frampton has sights on becoming Ireland’s first three-weight world champion
masterspa-sourceplace: uk
Anna O'Flanagan has a shot on goal 15/6/2019

Anna O'Flanagan's late double gives Ireland series lead in Spain

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up