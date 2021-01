Dave Chisnall stuns Michael Van Gerwen to book semi-final spot

Dave Chisnall sent Michael Van Gerwen crashing out of the PDC World Championship with a shock 5-0 victory over the world number one in Fridayโ€™s quarter-finals.

A superb display from Chisnall at Alexandra Palace saw him average 107.34 and hit 14 180s as he whitewashed three-time champion Van Gerwen and moved into the semi-finals of the competition for the first time.

Chisnallโ€™s last-four opponent will be two-time winner Gary Anderson, while the other semi-final will be between Gerwyn Price and Stephen Bunting.

๐—–๐—›๐—œ๐—ญ๐—ญ๐—ฌ ๐—ช๐—›๐—œ๐—ง๐—˜๐—ช๐—”๐—ฆ๐—›๐—˜๐—ฆ ๐—ฉ๐—”๐—ก ๐—š๐—˜๐—ฅ๐—ช๐—˜๐—ก



Dave Chisnall produces the biggest win of his career WHITEWASHING the world number one Michael van Gerwen 5-0 to reach the semi-finals of the William Hill World Darts Championship!



Simply sensational. pic.twitter.com/Lpv91X0sMc — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2021

The emphatic win by world number eight Chisnall โ€“ who almost registered a nine-dart leg, only missing a double 12 โ€“ ended a run of 27 matches without a victory over Van Gerwen.

The 40-year-old Englishman told Sky Sports: โ€œIโ€™m so proud. Iโ€™ve been practising well, Iโ€™ve been playing well Iโ€™d say for the last three, four weeks. I have put the effort in. I changed my points to a little bit smaller.

โ€œI was confident against Dimitri (Van Den Burgh in the previous round) and this morning when I woke up I was confident again, just sitting in my hotel room watching the TV.

โ€œI want it (the world title) more than anybody else does. I know my own ability, I know Iโ€™m playing well. I can win this.โ€

Defeat left Van Gerwen โ€œabsolutely devastatedโ€.

Absolutely devastated right now, I didnโ€™t show up at all this evening and let myself down. For some reason it just never happened up there.



Full credit to @ChizzyChisnall who was outstanding all game, and wish him luck for the rest of the tournament. Thank you for the support ๐Ÿ’š pic.twitter.com/bWfdjyGP6d — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) January 1, 2021

He added on Twitter: โ€œI didnโ€™t show up at all this evening and let myself down. For some reason it just never happened up there.

โ€œFull credit to @ChizzyChisnall who was outstanding all game, and wish him luck for the rest of the tournament. Thank you for the support.โ€

Anderson earlier defeated Dirk Van Duijvenbode, losing the opening set before surging to a 5-1 triumph.

The Scot, who averaged 101.07, said: โ€œThat was good. First set Dirk went off like he did and I played actually all right โ€“ I went, โ€˜Here we goโ€™. But I stuck in.โ€

Asked if we were seeing the Anderson of 2015 and 2016, the years he won the title, the 50-year-old said: โ€œNot quite yet. Itโ€™s getting there.

โ€œThe 140s are coming good now. Still a few mistakes, but happy.โ€

๐˜ผ๐™‰๐˜ฟ๐™€๐™๐™Ž๐™Š๐™‰ ๐™ƒ๐™„๐™๐™๐™„๐™‰๐™‚ ๐™๐™Š๐™๐™ˆ



Gary Anderson seems to be finding his rhythm at the right time...



He's into the Semi-Finals, beating Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-1, averaging 101.07 in the process.



Is he destined for a third world title? pic.twitter.com/2kgGCDtPaW — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2021

He added: โ€œIf I wasnโ€™t to win this title Iโ€™d love to see Chizzy (Chisnall) win it. Heโ€™s been on the go for years and he is a phenomenal darts player.โ€

Walesโ€™ world number three Price reached his second successive semi-final as he beat Daryl Gurney 5-4.

And Bunting secured a maiden last-four appearance via a 5-3 win against Krzysztof Ratajski.