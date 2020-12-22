Life at the elite end of sport may be filled with great rewards, but it’s a career that brings with it great stress. Thomas and Jessie Barr know all about such challenges. The siblings from Dunmore East in Waterford are both Olympians and they now stand on opposite sides of the competitive divide. Thomas, 28, is training full-time for the Tokyo Olympics where he hopes to improve on his fourth-place finish in Rio, where he missed a medal by one-twentieth of a second. Jessie, 31, retired from athletics in 2018 after several years of injury and became a sports psychologist, working with a range of Ireland’s best at the Sport Ireland Institute.

Cathal Dennehy caught up with them to get an insight into the mental aspect of high-performance sport.

Cathal Dennehy: Did you use sports psychologists during your career?

Jessie Barr: Given the career path I went down, it’s crazy to think but I didn’t. Mum used to always be on to me to go and see one. With all the injuries I had, she saw how much I was struggling and how challenging I found it, and she said 'I really think you’d benefit.' I knew I would, but all I wanted was someone to wave a magic wand and for me to not be injured and a psychologist couldn’t do that. I wish I had, for many reasons.

Thomas Barr: I never have. It’s one of those things I said I’ll get involved in but part of me is stubborn, I think I’m grand, I can cope with the stress. When things have gotten too much I’ve gone to my usual sounding board, my parents, and to Jessie.

CD: When were those times when it got too much?

TB: The biggest one is when I was injured in the lead-up to Rio. All the work I’d been putting in for the few years towards it and the thoughts of going to an Olympics were slipping away. There was no sign of the end of this injury and I remember chatting to Mum. I was completely distraught, I said, 'that’s it, I won’t be going'. I’d been injured for eight or 10 weeks and I remember Mum saying, 'there’s no point stressing out about, just do what you can do and listen to the physios.'

That really settled me. It put me at peace with the whole situation.

CD: You both reached a level where enjoyment of the sport was no longer the main priority. What does high-performance sport do to a person’s mentality?

TB: It can be very stressful and very difficult because you’re not just out there for yourself. You’re out there for your club, your county, your coaches, your family, your country, your fans, your sponsors – you’ve a lot of pressure riding on what was a hobby and so it can be very, very stressful.

It’s like a job, in that respect. Jessie was good from a young age but I was thrown literally from doing what I wanted with my life then all of a sudden I had all these other inroads, a lot of other people to answer to and asking of me which became very difficult.

But once you get used to that and can manage that, which I have over the past couple of years, I’ve now made a job out of a hobby, which is fantastic.

JB: It touches on something I’m doing for my PhD, which is about athlete mental health. If I ever speak at a conference they say, 'I thought sport was meant to be good for you?' I say, 'yeah, sport at a certain level is good for you but elite sport is not recreational, it’s not activity for the sake of it.' It’s a job, it’s your identity, and it comes with all those unique pressures you’d have in any other area of life but condensed in a microcosm. You live out all the different stages that you’d have over a 30- or 40-year career in a normal job but you do it over 10 years or less and then you’re spat out into a normal life and it’s very, very different.

When your identity is tied up with that it can be really positive – it’s what gets you to the top, what motivates you to work hard – but then when things aren’t going well, like being injured, you realise you might not have anything else.

TB: But those one or two key moments of success – for me it’s Rio (Olympics) and Berlin (2018 European Championships, where Barr won a bronze medal) – are so, so worth every single bit of pressure and work and unseen stress.

CD: Ronan O’Gara wrote a piece recently and admitted that shortly after retiring, he was watching Ireland play the All Blacks and he didn’t want them to win as he’d feel too much envy. Jessie, how much did you feel that after you stopped?

JB: I really felt it. We’re sitting with someone (Thomas) who a lot of those jealous feelings were directed at. When I was injured, when I retired, I was seeing all this stuff and it was never a jealousy of Thomas, just a jealousy of being able to do all the stuff I really wanted to do.

TB: Half the time, as well, it was probably more annoying because I hadn’t asked for it, or wanted it half as much as you, initially.

JB: I worked really hard for it but that’s the nature of sport. You could be the hardest worker and not necessarily get the results. I’m two years down the line now and I’ve made my peace, but if I was to watch a season of athletics I’d find it tough.

CD: Thomas, is there any concern about that void when you retire?

TB: No, I haven’t really thought that far ahead. Whenever it happens it happens, whether it’s a career-ending injury or whether my career runs its course. I know it’ll leave some void, I’ll lose a part of my identity, but even if it ended tomorrow I’ll have had a very good career. But I still want to achieve more.

CD: Jessie, you’re working with lots of athletes who’ll be competing in Tokyo. What are the biggest dangers, psychologically, for athletes at the Games?

JB: The biggest thing is not getting caught up in the fanfare. If the Games are behind closed doors it’d be a strange one but it does take away one of the external pressures, which is running in front of 80,000 people. It’s important to recognise the occasion and that this is an amazing achievement, but you should see it from a positive and re-frame the way you look at it: 'This is an amazing opportunity I’ve been afforded, I worked really hard to get here and everyone is tuning in, this is my chance to show how good I am, my time to shine.'

There’s no point trying to block it out. Go with it and accept it. At the end of the day, it’s the Olympic Games and it’s class.

It doesn’t have to be the scary thing. It’s an amazing thing for an athlete to get to do.

