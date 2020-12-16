William O'Connor sets up all-Ireland clash at the World Darts Championship

O’Connor was comfortable against championship debutante Holland’s Niels Zonneveld, as he eased to a 3-0 victory
William O'Connor sets up all-Ireland clash at the World Darts Championship

William O'Connor (left) shakes hands with Niels Zonneveld after winning his match during day two of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. Picture: PA 

Wed, 16 Dec, 2020 - 21:35
Press Association

Limerick's William O'Connor set up an all-Ireland second round of the World Darts Championship after easing through his opener this afternoon. 

O’Connor was comfortable against championship debutante Holland’s Niels Zonneveld, as he eased to a 3-0 victory and a date with Daryl Gurney in the second round.

On day two of the tournament, Lisa Ashton narrowly failed in her bid to emulate Fallon Sherrock and progress in the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

The four-time women’s world champion missed three darts to force a deciding leg as she went down 3-2 to Adam Hunt.

Ashton was aiming to follow in the footsteps of Sherrock, who became the first female player to beat a man in the tournament 12 months ago.

Chris Dobey mounted a concerted fightback to keep his campaign alive with a second-round win over Jeff Smith at Alexandra Palace – where there were no fans in attendance following London’s move into tier three of coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday.

The Canadian took the first two sets with the number 22 seed missing doubles, but the Englishman scrapped his way back into it to level at 2-2 before taking the final set 3-0, hitting four 100-plus checkouts along the way.

Earlier, Ryan Joyce had edged past Czech Republic number one Karel Sedlacek into the second round after a final-leg thriller.

Joyce, who will now face Krzysztof Ratajski, bust on 106 at 2-2 in the deciding set, but eventually clinched the match with a double seven after his opponent had passed up four match darts in the leg and six in total.

Ross Smith booked a clash with Jose De Sousa with a 3-0 first-round win over World Championship debutant David Evans.

The second and third sets both went to deciding legs in an encounter which was tighter than the scoreline suggested.

More in this section

2020-21 William Hill World Darts Championship - Day One - Alexandra Palace The Grinch does not flinch: Peter Wright makes winning start to darts title defence
Cricket Ireland Return to Training Covid case halts Irish cricket training
Tyson Fury SPOTY Contender file photo Tyson Fury takes legal steps to be removed from BBC Sports Personality shortlist
worldpa-sourceplace: uk
Paddy O'Loughlin and Eoghan Murphy lift the trophy 12/2/2020

Shane Kingston and Shane Conway honoured as UCC salutes Fitzgibbon Cup success

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up