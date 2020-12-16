William O'Connor sets up all-Ireland clash at the World Darts Championship

Limerick's William O'Connor set up an all-Ireland second round of the World Darts Championship after easing through his opener this afternoon.

O’Connor was comfortable against championship debutante Holland’s Niels Zonneveld, as he eased to a 3-0 victory and a date with Daryl Gurney in the second round.

On day two of the tournament, Lisa Ashton narrowly failed in her bid to emulate Fallon Sherrock and progress in the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

The four-time women’s world champion missed three darts to force a deciding leg as she went down 3-2 to Adam Hunt.

Ashton was aiming to follow in the footsteps of Sherrock, who became the first female player to beat a man in the tournament 12 months ago.

Chris Dobey mounted a concerted fightback to keep his campaign alive with a second-round win over Jeff Smith at Alexandra Palace – where there were no fans in attendance following London’s move into tier three of coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday.

The Canadian took the first two sets with the number 22 seed missing doubles, but the Englishman scrapped his way back into it to level at 2-2 before taking the final set 3-0, hitting four 100-plus checkouts along the way.

Earlier, Ryan Joyce had edged past Czech Republic number one Karel Sedlacek into the second round after a final-leg thriller.

Joyce, who will now face Krzysztof Ratajski, bust on 106 at 2-2 in the deciding set, but eventually clinched the match with a double seven after his opponent had passed up four match darts in the leg and six in total.

Ross Smith booked a clash with Jose De Sousa with a 3-0 first-round win over World Championship debutant David Evans.

The second and third sets both went to deciding legs in an encounter which was tighter than the scoreline suggested.