The Grinch does not flinch: Peter Wright makes winning start to darts title defence

Irish teenager Keane Barry was knocked out on the first night of action
Peter Wright came dressed as the Grinch for his opening match of the World Championships. Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PA

Tue, 15 Dec, 2020 - 22:36
Jonathan Veal

Peter Wright came dressed as the Grinch and stole Steve West’s Alexandra Palace dream as his World Championship defence got off to a winning start.

The Scot had vowed to put on a show in what will be the only day of the sport’s flagship tournament that is played in front of a crowd and he lived up to his word in traditionally eccentric style.

He was in his element, kitting out in a bright green outfit in homage to the Christmas character, complete with matching beard, mohawk and flights.

The 2020 champion might have come dressed for a party but he meant business, taking West out 3-1 at the Alexandra Palace.

He surged into a 2-0 lead before West, who had already beaten Amit Gilitwala in the first round earlier in the evening, threatened a comeback by taking the third set on Wright’s throw.

But the 50-year-old regained his composure and hit straight back, winning with a double 10 – just as he did in the 2020 final on New Year’s Day.

“Cheer up everyone, it’s Christmas!” Wright said on Sky Sports. “The two darts were near enough exactly the same.

“When I hit the first one I thought, ‘This is exactly like to win it’.

Steve Beaton’s 30th successive appearance at the World Championships ended on the first night as he was surprisingly beaten 3-0 by Diogo Portela in the first round, while Jeff Smith beat Irish teenager Keane Barry 3-1.

