Best is yet to come for Katie Taylor ahead of latest landmark night

Katie Taylor says people "haven’t seen the best of her yet" as she gets set to headline a historic women’s world title triple-header this weekend.

Saturday evening sees Taylor defend her undisputed lightweight crown once again, this time against the also undefeated Miriam Gutierrez.

The Spaniard, who has held both the European championship and the WBA’s interim world title, enters as mandatory challenger with a blemish-free 13-bout pro record.

For her part, Taylor (16-0) only recently reaffirmed her lightweight supremacy via a unanimous rematch win over Delfine Persoon, but is primed for the quick turnaround.

“I’m so happy to get another fight before Christmas, I felt like I was ready and prepared to step in so soon”, noted Taylor at Thursday's press conference.

“I didn’t feel like I took too many heavy shots, thankfully, in the Persoon fight, so I went straight back to Connecticut and started training for this one.

“There are no easy fights at this stage in the game, every single belt is on the line. I think complacency in boxing, or any sport, is very, very dangerous. I don’t go into any fight complacent, this is a huge night for me and I’m ready for whatever comes my way.

“I really feel like people haven’t seen the best of me yet, so hopefully they will in the fights to come.” The 34-year-old will main event an unprecedented bill headed up by two other women’s world championship contests, with Terri Harper putting her WBC gold on the line versus Katharine Thanders, and Rachel Ball looking to become Britain’s newest belt holder by defeating Jorgelina Guanini.

Their title fight triumvirate will also be available to Sky Sports customers and non-subscribers alike after the broadcaster made the card freely accessible across its social media and digital platforms.

“A lot more fans are going to be watching now, and that’s an incredible opportunity for all of us; I know for myself growing up, I didn’t have Sky Sports,” quipped Taylor.

“It’s incredible really, when I turned pro here (at Wembley Arena) in 2016, I never thought I’d be in a position where I’m headlining such a huge show, with three female world title fights.

“It’s absolutely historic, and it just goes to show how far boxing has come. This is only the start as well. It is an absolute privilege.

I want to always make history in this sport, I want to leave a great legacy. And to do that, you have to be active, you have to take risks.

“We’re in this sport to inspire the next generation. I think all the female fighters in the world are making all the noise in boxing right now. If you walk around the UK and ask the general public who their favourite fighter is, they might say Terri Harper, or the likes of Savannah Marshall. And that to me is incredible, that we have such household names. That’s what it’s all about."

Four years on from his first promotional link-up with KT, Matchroom's Eddie Hearn is similarly enthused about this latest milestone.

“Nights like Saturday change the narrative of the sport”, beamed Hearn.

"The momentum of the last few years, led by Katie, has been special to watch, but we have still got a long way to go."