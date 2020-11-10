Sky to make Katie Taylor fight 'available to all' by streaming on social media platforms

Sky Sports have announced that they will stream Katie Taylor's fight against Miriam Gutiérrez on YouTube and Facebook - meaning people who do not subscribe to the channel will be able to watch the fight.

In a statement, the British broadcaster said that the "move comes with the aim of ensuring elite women’s sport is more easily accessible to the public through both increasing its existing coverage and by strengthening its digital output".

Taylor’s lightweight bout against Spaniard Gutiérrez – as well as Terri Harper's WBC super-featherweight defence against Katharina Thanderz and Rachel Ball’s WBA bantamweight title fight with Jorgelina Guanini - will be available to those who subscribe on Sky Sport Arena and on social media for everyone else, from 7pm on Saturday.

“We’re delighted to be able to make Saturday’s triple-header of world title fights available to a wider audience to showcase some of the brightest talents in the sport," said Adam Smith, Sky Sports Head of Boxing Development. "Through live streaming the action, we are able to bring more boxing fans closer to the hard-hitting action than ever before with this world first.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn described the announcement as "ground-breaking news".

"Katie Taylor is a trailblazer and it is only right that she headlines this card on Saturday on a moment that we have all been working towards for a very long time," Hearn added.

"The key is to give these great fighters the platform to become stars and achieve their dreams. Without the support from Sky Sports this would not be possible and I’m so happy that so many people will be able to watch Saturday’s event."