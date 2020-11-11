Katie Taylor presented with Ireland jersey by international stars at team hotel in London

While the Republic of Ireland soccer team play at Wembley tomorrow, Taylor is fighting next door at the SSE Arena on Saturday
Katie Taylor presented with Ireland jersey by international stars at team hotel in London

Boxer Katie Taylor with members of the Republic of Ireland team, from left, Shane Duffy, Darren Randolph, James McClean, Seamus Coleman and Jeff Hendrick at their Wembley hotel in London. Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Wed, 11 Nov, 2020 - 17:33

Undisputed world champion Katie Taylor is backing an Irish double at Wembley this week after meeting members of the Republic of Ireland team on the eve of their friendly date with England on Thursday night.

Lightweight champ Taylor defends her titles in front of the Sky Sports cameras against Miriam Gutierrez of Spain on Saturday night at The SSE Arena, Wembley, next door to the iconic ground.

The 2012 Olympic champion and the Irish football squad are staying at the same hotel and met, in accordance with social distancing rules, on Wednesday morning.

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman presented Katie with the new Umbro Ireland away shirt complete with the number 10 and her name – a throwback to her time with the Irish women’s team.

“It was great to meet up with the Irish team and to wish them well ahead of their big match at Wembley tomorrow night,” Katie told FAI TV. “I was thrilled to receive this new Irish jersey, the first of its kind, and it was fantastic to see my name and my old number 10 from my own Ireland career. That means so much to me.

“An Irish double at Wembley would be brilliant. We are all fighters and we will be doing our best to achieve that."

