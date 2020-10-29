Vuelta a Espana: Sam Bennett stripped of stage win for 'irregular sprinting'

Sam Bennett was denied his 50th professional victory yesterday when he was relegated to last place on the ninth stage of the Vuelta A Espana, despite crossing the line in first position.

The Irishman- and everyone else - thought he had won his second stage of this year’s Covid-19-shortened contest, but when he was adjudged to have illegally shouldered another rider in the final kilometre, he was subsequently penalised.

As per the rules, any rider found guilty of “irregular sprinting” is relegated to the back of the group they were in when they crossed the finish line, meaning Bennett was credited with finishing 110th.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for the 30-year-old Carrick-on-Suir man who was looking to add to his stage win last Friday and fellow Irishman Dan Martin’s victory a day before.

As well as being relegated, he was also docked five points in the green jersey (points) competition and fined 500 Swiss francs (€467).

“It was a big fight,” said Bennett afterwards, not yet knowing he would be relegated.

“We had some guys nearly put us in the barriers trying to take the wheel… it was a bit sketchy but we stayed upright,” he added of the Trek Segafredo rider Emils Liepens who Bennett came into contact with.

He was unavailable for comment after his sanction, but his team's General Manager Patrick Lefevre was in no doubt that his rider was wronged, calling the decision "bulls**t".

“What bulls**t. He was in his lead-out and the Trek rider (Liepens) wanted to pull him out of it. But we’ve known for a long time the incompetence of the UCI VAR safety first,” Lefevere said.

“A lead-out has to be respected and Sam Bennett defended his line.”

German rider Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was awarded the victory after Bennett’s relegation, something he was more than surprised at.

“I didn’t expect to win because Sam [Bennett] was ahead but when I saw the video, it wasn’t a fair action from him,” he said of the decision by race officials to punish Bennett.

“After all the crashes of the last weeks, we have to take care of the other guys. If there is no hole, we have to stop. I feel sorry for Sam but I totally understand we have to ride in a more fair way.”

Dan Martin was glad of a somewhat easier day yesterday after a number of brutal stages in the mountains and he crossed the line in 51st place in the same time as stage winner Ackermann.

He remains third on General Classification at 28 seconds behind last year’s Giro d’Italia champion Rochard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) with birthday boy Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) second at 13 seconds.

Today’s 10th stage is another one for the fast men where Bennett will be looking to make it half a century of career wins on the relatively flat 185 kilometre journey from Castro Urdiales to Suances in the Cantabrian province of Spain.