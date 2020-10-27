Confusion as children told they cannot pass basketball to each other under Covid safety regulations

As Irish sport is discovering, level 5 lockdown brings plenty of terms and conditions.

The central theme in all communications from sporting organisations is that all outdoor training for underage players and children is to be non-contact in pods of no more than 15.

On Thursday night, Basketball Ireland were advised by Sport Ireland and the Sport Expert Group of that fact as they prepare to get kids back on courts nationwide.

But then came a caveat. Basketball Ireland were told that those children cannot pass the ball to one another during these organised sessions as the ball is deemed to be ‘sporting equipment.’

Basketball Ireland chairman Paul McDevitt explained: “It was confirmed that the only training is for school-going kids, in pods of 15, but they can’t pass the ball to each other. It is one ball, one player. I don’t see the logic. We have had extensive protocols, cleaning balls on a regular basis (while indoors) and that was always our plan and we would continue to apply that. We have been trying for a number of weeks to get clarity on a number of matters and what we can and cannot do. This information (in relation to children training in lockdown) came on Thursday. Whether it is being applied in other sports... I can only assume it is.”

But that is where the confusion comes in as neither the IRFU or GAA — where players pass and kick the ball to one another — seem to be aware of this development.

The IRFU earlier this week published their level 5 guidelines for rugby clubs & schools which is effective until midnight Tuesday December 1.

It notes: “In terms of training no (adult) training should take place, with the exception of non-contact training for school aged children, outdoors in pods of 15. All other training activities should be individual only.”

But crucially there is no mention in these guidelines that multiple players cannot touch the same ball.

The GAA also issued advice to members on Wednesday, ahead of the commencement of the level 5 restrictions.

Again all advice relates to underage outdoor underage training only — but again there was no specific advice that coaches and players could not use the same footballs or sliotars.

It read: “From midnight tonight, training at minor level and below only will be permitted for clubs in all 32 counties (but not inter-county). However, it must be on a non-contact basis in pods of no more than 15 people. Dressing rooms cannot be used and the health questionnaire must be filled out by all those participating. Attendance by parents/guardians should be on the basis of one per child (for child protection reasons) and the health questionnaire must be filled out by all of those coming into the ground.”

However both the GAA and IRFU have advised that equipment is thoroughly cleaned and sanitised after each session.

When contacted last night, a spokesperson for Sport Ireland confirmed that the advice given to Basketball Ireland was not specific to the sport but is applicable to all sports who are continuing training in the weeks ahead.

The spokesperson said: “Under current level 5 restrictions it is not advised that children share equipment when at their outdoor supervised training sessions. Basketball Ireland sought clarification and it applies across sports.”