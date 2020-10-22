Tennis clubs across the country to remain closed as part of Level 5 restrictions

After initially saying courts would stay open, Tennis Ireland has today confirmed that the sport is in fact not allowed under the new Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions.

The announcement comes after golf courses across Ireland were also forced to shut down following the new guidelines which came into effect at midnight.

It follows confusion over what GAA games would be allowed to continue after Croke Park fixed the All-Ireland U20 football final for this weekend, only to be told later by the National Public Health Emergency Team that the game, as well as minor games scheduled for the coming weeks, would not go ahead.

A Tennis Ireland statement confirmed the news, after they had been in contact with Sport Ireland.

"Following a communication this morning from Sport Ireland, Tennis Ireland, notwithstanding to its communication yesterday evening, must unfortunately now ask all member Clubs to suspend all activities (including all junior coaching programmes) in the Republic of Ireland with immediate effect," the statement read.

"The Department of Sport Expert Group is meeting this morning to finalise Level 5 protocols for sporting organisations and once these protocols have been issued to Tennis Ireland, we will communicate further with member Clubs.

Tennis Ireland understands the difficulties and disappointment that this instruction will pose for players, coaches, club volunteers and staff but the challenge caused by Covid-19 impacts across all sectors of society and sport and we need a nationwide effort to fight it. Tennis Ireland will, as it always has done, work closely with Government and Sport Ireland to reopen our sport as soon as possible, even on a restricted basis, in as safe a manner as possible.

"Tennis Ireland would like to thank Clubs, their members and coaches for the work that has been done over the last number of months in providing much needed exercise and safe, socially distant enjoyment to communities across Ireland."

The exception for 'elite' sports to remain has caused confusion with some sporting organisations hitting out at the lack of clarity from health and government officials.

Basketball Ireland yesterday blasted the "unfair halting" of their top domestic competition and said they have "sought explanation and assurances from authorities, in order that it can plan the launch of its season".

The 'elite' sport category is allowing League of Ireland soccer, PRO14 rugby, inter-county GAA and horse racing to proceed.