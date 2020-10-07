The Unrelenting: Sports Illustrated name the most influential women in sport

Fifty-two of the most influential women in sport have been honoured by Sports Illustrated.

Referred to collectively as The Unrelenting, the women range from well-known athletes such as Serena Williams, Megan Rapinoe and Simone Biles to those working behind the scenes such the only four female athletic directors at 'Power 5 Conference' schools - the five main conferences in college sports Stateside which consists of 65 of the biggest universities in the county.

Other trailblazers such as Billie Jean King as honoured as well as numerous WNBA stars are featured- players who have ensured issues of social justice have been to the fore since the season resumed after the break at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Social justice is prevalent again with another tennis player, recent US Open winner Naomi Osaka.

SI notes: "In the seven matches it took to win her third major title at the 2020 U.S. Open, Osaka donned seven masks, all spotlighting the names of black victims of police brutality and racial injustice".

Other campaigners, such as Samantha Rapoport - the senior director of diversity and inclusion in the NFL - and activist Samantha Gordon are also featured prominently on the list.

The wide-ranging backgrounds of those included is further emphasised by the inclusion of people such as broadcasters Laura Okmin and Doris Burke, agent Lisa Joseph Metelus and ultramarathon runner Courtney Dauwalter.

While those who excel in female sports are naturally given high regard in the list, those who have crossed over and found success in the men's codes at a coaching level are also noted.

Assistant coach at the NBA's San Antonio Spurs Becky Hammon and Alyssa Nakken, who is an assistant coach for MLB side San Francisco Giants are honoured for crossing over - and excelling - where very few women have before them.

Nakken became the first woman to coach in an on-field capacity, when she replaced the first base coach during exhibition games against the Oakland A’s this summer while Hammon was hired by the Spurs in August 2014 to become the first woman to be a full-time assistant coach in any of the four major men’s pro sports in North America.

Since then Hammon has, according to SI, "earned the respect, trust and admiration of both coaches and players around the league for her basketball knowledge, coaching style and natural leadership skills".

While most of the women are noted for their performances, it was the decision to step away from the court which prompted the inclusion of Maya Moore, formerly of WNBA side Minnesota Lynx.

Talented on the court in her own right, the 2014 league MVP took a step back from basketball to become "a tireless advocate for criminal justice reform", SI notes.

The four-time WNBA winner "has now sat out two straight seasons to fight for justice and use her platform to impact social change," the magazine added.

'The Unrelenting' list in full:

Billie Jean King - Tennis player and activist

Naomi Osaka - Tennis player

Maya Moore - Minnesota Lynx forward

Michele Roberts - Executive director, National Basketball Players Association

Simone Biles - Gymnast

Terri Jackson - Executive director, Women’s National Basketball Players Association

Jennifer Cohen, Sandy Barbour, Heather Lyke and Carla Williams The only four female athletic directors at Power 5 schools (total of 65 schools in there)

Nneka Ogwumike - Los Angeles Sparks forward

Megan Rapinoe - Soccer player

Lisa Joseph Metelus - Executive, CAA Sports and CAA board member

Crystal Dunn - USWNT, North Carolina Courage

Doris Burke - Analyst and broadcaster, ESPN

Alysia Montaño - U.S. Olympian, track and field

Alyssa Nakken - Assistant coach, San Francisco Giants

Coco Gauff - Tennis player

Julie Donaldson - Senior vice president of media, Washington Football Team

Ada Hegerberg - Olympique Lyonnais forward

Kim Davis - Senior executive vice president, social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs, NHL

Natasha Cloud - Washington Mystics point guard

Jessica Berman - Deputy commissioner and executive vice president, business affairs, National Lacrosse League

Serena Williams - Tennis player

Blake Bolden - Pro scout, L.A. Kings, and U.S. ice hockey player

A’ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces forward (basketball)

Samantha Gordon - Viral football star and activist

Allyson Felix - Four-time Olympian, track and field

Cat Osterman, Jessica Warren, Victoria Hayward and Erika Piancastelli - Athletes Unlimited softball captains

Samantha Rapoport - Senior director of diversity and inclusion, NFL

Hilary Knight - US ice hockey player, three-time Olympic medalist

Nicole Lynn - NFL and NBA agent and lawyer, Young Money APAA Sports

Courtney Dauwalter - Ultramarathon runner

Becky Hammon - Assistant coach, San Antonio Spurs

Simone Manuel - US swimmer and four-time Olympic medalist

Keia Clarke - Chief executive officer, New York Liberty

Kendall Coyne Schofield - US ice hockey player, two-time Olympic medalist

Muffet McGraw - Former head women’s basketball coach, Notre Dame

Lisa Baird - NWSL commissioner

Brenda Tracy - Founder of Set the Expectation

Niele Ivey - Current head women’s basketball coach, Notre Dame

Cheryl Reeve - Minnesota Lynx head coach and general manager

Candace Parker - Los Angeles Sparks forward and TV analyst, TNT

Laura Okmin - Fox Sports broadcaster and founder of Galvanize

Mikaela Shiffrin - US alpine skier, two-time Olympic gold medalist

Odessa Jenkins - Cofounder, Women's National Football Conference

Nancy Hogshead-Makar - Olympic swimmer, civil rights lawyer and CEO of Champion Women

Dany Garcia - Chairwoman, The Garcia Companies

Johanna Faries - Commissioner, Call of Duty Esports