The Unrelenting: Sports Illustrated name the most influential women in sport

Fifty-two of the most influential women in sport have been honoured by Sports Illustrated.
Referred to collectively as The Unrelenting, the women range from well-known athletes such as Serena Williams, Megan Rapinoe and Simone Biles to those working behind the scenes such the only four female athletic directors at 'Power 5 Conference' schools - the five main conferences in college sports Stateside which consists of 65 of the biggest universities in the county.
Other trailblazers such as Billie Jean King as honoured as well as numerous WNBA stars are featured- players who have ensured issues of social justice have been to the fore since the season resumed after the break at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Social justice is prevalent again with another tennis player, recent US Open winner Naomi Osaka.
SI notes: "In the seven matches it took to win her third major title at the 2020 U.S. Open, Osaka donned seven masks, all spotlighting the names of black victims of police brutality and racial injustice".
Other campaigners, such as Samantha Rapoport - the senior director of diversity and inclusion in the NFL - and activist Samantha Gordon are also featured prominently on the list.
The wide-ranging backgrounds of those included is further emphasised by the inclusion of people such as broadcasters Laura Okmin and Doris Burke, agent Lisa Joseph Metelus and ultramarathon runner Courtney Dauwalter.
While those who excel in female sports are naturally given high regard in the list, those who have crossed over and found success in the men's codes at a coaching level are also noted.
Assistant coach at the NBA's San Antonio Spurs Becky Hammon and Alyssa Nakken, who is an assistant coach for MLB side San Francisco Giants are honoured for crossing over - and excelling - where very few women have before them.
Nakken became the first woman to coach in an on-field capacity, when she replaced the first base coach during exhibition games against the Oakland A’s this summer while Hammon was hired by the Spurs in August 2014 to become the first woman to be a full-time assistant coach in any of the four major men’s pro sports in North America.
Since then Hammon has, according to SI, "earned the respect, trust and admiration of both coaches and players around the league for her basketball knowledge, coaching style and natural leadership skills".
While most of the women are noted for their performances, it was the decision to step away from the court which prompted the inclusion of Maya Moore, formerly of WNBA side Minnesota Lynx.
Talented on the court in her own right, the 2014 league MVP took a step back from basketball to become "a tireless advocate for criminal justice reform", SI notes.
The four-time WNBA winner "has now sat out two straight seasons to fight for justice and use her platform to impact social change," the magazine added.
'The Unrelenting' list in full:
Billie Jean King - Tennis player and activist
Naomi Osaka - Tennis player
Maya Moore - Minnesota Lynx forward
Michele Roberts - Executive director, National Basketball Players Association
Simone Biles - Gymnast
Terri Jackson - Executive director, Women’s National Basketball Players Association
Jennifer Cohen, Sandy Barbour, Heather Lyke and Carla Williams The only four female athletic directors at Power 5 schools (total of 65 schools in there)
Nneka Ogwumike - Los Angeles Sparks forward
Megan Rapinoe - Soccer player
Lisa Joseph Metelus - Executive, CAA Sports and CAA board member
Crystal Dunn - USWNT, North Carolina Courage
Doris Burke - Analyst and broadcaster, ESPN
Alysia Montaño - U.S. Olympian, track and field
Alyssa Nakken - Assistant coach, San Francisco Giants
Coco Gauff - Tennis player
Julie Donaldson - Senior vice president of media, Washington Football Team
Ada Hegerberg - Olympique Lyonnais forward
Kim Davis - Senior executive vice president, social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs, NHL
Natasha Cloud - Washington Mystics point guard
Jessica Berman - Deputy commissioner and executive vice president, business affairs, National Lacrosse League
Serena Williams - Tennis player
Blake Bolden - Pro scout, L.A. Kings, and U.S. ice hockey player
A’ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces forward (basketball)
Samantha Gordon - Viral football star and activist
Allyson Felix - Four-time Olympian, track and field
Cat Osterman, Jessica Warren, Victoria Hayward and Erika Piancastelli - Athletes Unlimited softball captains
Samantha Rapoport - Senior director of diversity and inclusion, NFL
Hilary Knight - US ice hockey player, three-time Olympic medalist
Nicole Lynn - NFL and NBA agent and lawyer, Young Money APAA Sports
Courtney Dauwalter - Ultramarathon runner
Becky Hammon - Assistant coach, San Antonio Spurs
Simone Manuel - US swimmer and four-time Olympic medalist
Keia Clarke - Chief executive officer, New York Liberty
Kendall Coyne Schofield - US ice hockey player, two-time Olympic medalist
Muffet McGraw - Former head women’s basketball coach, Notre Dame
Lisa Baird - NWSL commissioner
Brenda Tracy - Founder of Set the Expectation
Niele Ivey - Current head women’s basketball coach, Notre Dame
Cheryl Reeve - Minnesota Lynx head coach and general manager
Candace Parker - Los Angeles Sparks forward and TV analyst, TNT
Laura Okmin - Fox Sports broadcaster and founder of Galvanize
Mikaela Shiffrin - US alpine skier, two-time Olympic gold medalist
Odessa Jenkins - Cofounder, Women's National Football Conference
Nancy Hogshead-Makar - Olympic swimmer, civil rights lawyer and CEO of Champion Women
Dany Garcia - Chairwoman, The Garcia Companies
Johanna Faries - Commissioner, Call of Duty Esports