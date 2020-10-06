Road Bowling: John O’Rourke lands impressive Munster intermediate championship win

John O’Rourke had a comprehensive two bowls-of-odds win over Bryan Wilmot in the Munster intermediate championship at Macroom.

Wilmot was in trouble after a short first bowl. O’Rourke replied with a super shot out over the brow, which Wilmot missed with his second. Wilmot broke the bowl when he got a nice brush with his third to Bantry’s cross and he challenged well past the waterfall.

He got a good bowl to Mulcahy’s, but O’Rourke played a sensational reply. O’Rourke had well over a bowl after another big one onto the long straight. He had two bowls before Glasheen cross and was close to three clear after a big bowl from there. Wilmot brought it back to two bowls with his next, but could get no closer.

Also at Macroom, Donncha O’Brien beat Trevor O’Meara by two bowls in the Munster Junior A championship. They were locked together after three to Bantry’s Cross. O’Brien raised almost a bowl with a huge throw to light past the waterfall. He raised the bowl in full with a big shot past Mulcahy’s.

O’Meara raised his challenge with a big throw past the gap. O’Brien countered with an even better one onto the long straight. He raised a second bowl with his next. O’Meara missed a chance to close the gap at Kelleher’s. O’Brien then scorched past the line in four great shots to win by over two bowls.

Michéal O’Sullivan beat Dan O’Connor by a bowl in the Munster Junior B at Templemartin. O’Connor led by ten metres after five to light at Slyne’s Corner. He still led well after eight. O’Sullivan made the schoolhouse cross in three more, where he was almost two clear. He had over a bowl at the stone field bend and held it to the line.

Muiris Buttimer beat Timmy McDonagh by a bowl in the same championship at Terelton. He raised a bowl with a big opening shot and followed with three huge throws to go almost two clear. McDonagh cut that to an even bowl with two good throws past the garage. Buttimer eased clear again to sight at O’Sullivan’s.

McDonagh knocked the bowl at the top of the marsh. Buttimer regained the bowl to the last bend and held it past the line.

Denis Wilmot is Mid-Cork Junior A champion after beating Seán Murphy at Newcestown. They were locked together in five to Allen’s Lane. Wilmot raised a bowl to Desmond’s and held it to light at O’Brien’s cross. Murphy got two brilliant bowls from there to sight of the line to lead by ten metres. Wilmot closed with a huge shot through the village, which Murphy missed when his reply hit a pillar.

James Nagle beat Tony O’Sullivan by almost three bowls in the Carbery final. He led by 40m after three to Robin’s cross. He then got a massive shot to the netting to raise almost two bowls. He was three clear after eight to the rock and still had almost three after ten to the bridge.

Jordan O’Sullivan beat Johnny O’Driscoll by almost a bowl in the South-West final at Sam’s Cross. The lead changed hands several times till O’Driscoll missed the last bend. O’Sullivan made light and went close to the line with his next.

Mick Hurley beat James Cooney by almost a bowl in the East Cork – Waterford Junior A at Ballincurrig. Cooney paid dearly for a mistake on the long straight and more especially by missing sight at the top of the short straight. Hurley won the lead with a good shot to Din Tough’s and gained winning odds with his next past the elbow.

Eoin O’Donovan is Munster Novice I champion after beating Danny Coughlan by almost a bowl in an exciting final at Shannonvale.

They were level in five each to the quarry. O’Donovan came close to Desmond’s in eight, but Coughlan made it in nine to keep the lead to 15m. At Kingston’s O’Donovan had 20m odds and increased his lead with his next. Coughlan kept in touch with a big shot to Tobin’s and another to Campbell’s lane. O’Donovan countered with a brilliant bowl towards the line, which put him almost a bowl clear.