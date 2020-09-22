Blackrock get shot at Irish Hockey Cup final thanks to rivals NICS 

Hockey Ireland agree to Belfast side's request for refixture as they want to win trophy on the field
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Stephen Findlater

Blackrock Hockey Club got a welcome reprieve following their refusal to travel to Dublin to play in last Sunday's Irish Hockey Challenge final.

The Cork side had expressed misgivings abut playing in the final at UCD against NICS given the elevation of the capital to level 3 status, feeling the game should not go ahead based on the current advice.

Hockey Ireland - following guidance from Sport Ireland - said the game should have gone ahead as planned, a decision which was backed up by their competitions committee when they convened on Tuesday to discuss the situation.

Normally, failure to fulfil a fixture in this manner would lead to a forfeit of the game. NICS, however, stepped in as they wanted to see the destination of the third tier national title on the field and decided to offer a refix, an offer which Hockey Ireland approved.

Blackrock will also not face any fine or penalty as a result; a new date and venue will be confirmed in due course.

