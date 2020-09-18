Sam Bennett takes huge step towards winning green jersey at Tour de France

Sam Bennett took a huge step closer to winning the green jersey on stage 19 at the Tour de France as Soren Kragh Anderson took his second stage win.

Team Sunweb’s Kragh Andersen attacked from a breakaway with 15km of the 166.5km stage from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole remaining and quickly distanced his fellow escapees to solo his way home.

Bennett came home fifth and stretched his lead to 55 points over Peter Sagan in the battle for the green jersey, which he now looks near certain to win if he makes it to Paris on Sunday without incident.

A sprint finish in a fight for points! 🔥



D'éirigh le Sam Bennett an ceann is fearr a fháil ar Peter Sagan arís chun tuilleadh pointí a bhailliú 💚



SB: 10 points

PS: 8 points#TDF2020 pic.twitter.com/LlbA42VuzM — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) September 18, 2020

Primoz Roglic retained the yellow jersey and his 57-second advantage over fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar as the peloton rolled in more than six minutes later, having given up the chase on the breakaway with around 20km to go.

The battle for yellow will now be settled in Saturday’s time trial on La Planche des Belles Filles, but Friday was about the fight for green as Sagan – who has won the points classification a record seven times since 2012 – looked to the 70 points on offer on this stage to dent Bennett’s advantage.

But the former world champion could not make an impression as the Carrick-on-Suir rider marked him all the way and pipped him in both the intermediate sprint and at the finish line to net three more points than Sagan.

💚Tógann @Sammmy_Be tuilleadh pointí sa ráib 💚



Remi Cavagna wins the intermediate sprint with 20 points 🚴‍♂️💨



Sam Bennett - 11pointe

Peter Sagan - 10 pointe#TDF2020 pic.twitter.com/pCXIXAes6B — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) September 18, 2020

The race broke up after the intermediate sprint, just inside the final 50km, with Bennett and Sagan joining a powerful group of riders including Greg Van Avermaet and Matteo Trentin.

As the peloton gave up the chase Kragh Andersen went off the front for his second stage win while Bennett and Sagan closely watched each other behind.

Denmark's Soren Kragh Andersen celebrates as he crosses the line to win the 19th stage of the Tour de France. (Benoit Tessier/Pool via AP)

“For the last kilometre I was screaming, ‘Can you confirm one minute?’ because I didn’t believe it,” Kragh Andersen said.

“Two wins in the same Tour, I’m speechless. I could have never dreamed something better… This is memories for the rest of my life. I’m just super happy.”