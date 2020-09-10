US Open: The state of play ahead of the men's and women's semi-finals

With Novak Djokovic sensationally disqualified in the men's draw, the biggest name in the women's side is still going strong
Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Tsvetana Pironkova, of Bulgaria, during the quarter-finals of the US Open. Picture: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 11:27 AM

We are down to the final four in both the men's and women's draws in the 2020 US Open.

With Novak Djokovic sensationally disqualified in the men's draw, the biggest name in the women's side is still going strong.

Serena Williams stayed on course to match Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 grand slam singles titles after stalling Tsvetana Pironkova’s remarkable comeback in the US Open quarter-finals.

Six-time champion Williams was forced to fight back from a set down for the third consecutive round before clinching a 4-6 6-3 6-2 success over the Bulgarian, who was playing in her first tournament for three years.

With top seed Karolina Pliskova knocked out in the second round, Williams will be fancied by many to secure the record-equaling triumph.

Standing in her way of a place in another US Open final is former world number 1 and two-time major winner Victoria Azarenka.

On the other side of the draw, number four seed Naomi Osaka faces 28th-seeded American Jennifer Brady.

The women's semi-finals take place overnight in the States ahead of Saturday's final.

In the men's draw, three of the top five seeds remain in contention.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who beat compatriot Andrey Rublev last time out, faces off with Dominic Thiem, who also impressed in his quarter-final win.

The other semi-final sees Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain, the lowest-seeded player remaining at number 20, take on number five seed Alexander Zverev of Germany.

Two contests take place Friday night with the final on Sunday.

