Caleb Ewan snatched victory on stage 11
Sam Bennett promoted to second to extend green jersey advantage

Stage winner Caleb Ewan crosses the finish line ahead of Ireland's Sam Bennett wearing the best sprinter's green jersey and Wout van Aert at the end of the 11th stage of the Tour de France at Poitiers. (Photo by THIBAULT CAMUS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, September 09, 2020 - 17:38 PM

Caleb Ewan snatched victory on stage 11 of the Tour de France in Poitiers, although Sam Bennett took second to retain his green jersey.

Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Bennett had been hoping to repeat the victory of fellow Irishman Sean Kelly the last time a Tour stage finished in Poitiers back in 1978 but initially had to settle for third, with Peter Sagan second to cut his green jersey advantage to 15 points.

However, commissaries reviewed the finale and relegated Sagan to 85th on the day for shoving Wout van Aert out of the way, moving Bennett up to second and putting the Jumbo-Visma's Van Aert on the podium.

That also shook up the points classification, with Bennett’s lead growing considerably to 68 points.

The 167.5km stage from Chatelaillon-Plage came down to the expected sprint finish with Ewan, a close second to Bennett 24 hours earlier, this time producing the speed to come past Bennett just before the line for his second stage of the Tour.

A messy finale saw Van Aert open it up early in pursuit of a third stage victory, but Sagan forced his way through on the inside, and appeared to have beaten Bennett with a bike throw on the line before the officials intervened.

There was no change at the top of the general classification, with Slovenian Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma continuing to lead from defending champion Egan Bernal of the Ineos Grenadiers.

“It was very, very hectic,” said Lotto-Soudal rider Ewan.

“I knew from the first stage that I won just to stay calm and wait for the right gap to open. I just had a real desire to win today after yesterday and I’m happy to repay my team-mates with the win.”

