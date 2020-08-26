Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus after birthday party

Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus after birthday party
Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: John Walton/PA
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 11:41 AM
Nick Mashiter, PA

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus, his agent has confirmed.

The sprinter revealed on Monday he had gone into quarantine after undergoing a test in the wake of his 34th birthday party in his native Jamaica.

Bolt did not say what the result was at the time, but his agent Ricky Simms told the PA news agency: “The Covid test was positive, but Usain is not showing any symptoms.”

Bolt retired in 2017 after a glittering career during which he claimed 11 world titles, eight Olympic gold medals and set world records in the 100 metres and 200m.

He posted a video on his official Instagram account on Monday amid reports that he had tested positive following the party, which was attended by guests said to include Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling.

In it, he said: “I did a test on Saturday, because I have work. I’m trying to be responsible, so I’m gonna stay in and stay here for my friends.”

More in this section

70th Anniversary Grand Prix - Race Day - Silverstone Ferrari pressing ahead with appeal over Racing Point punishment severity
a8c76f16-325e-4172-87eb-369a68c0675f.jpg Nick Kyrgios accuses Novak Djokovic of lacking ‘leadership and humility’
Tour de France 2019 - Stage 21 - Rambouillet to Paris Champs Elysees Delayed Tour de France to look much different to previous editions
boltplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up