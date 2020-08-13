Kyren Wilson turns on the style to stop Anthony McGill in his tracks at World Snooker Championship

Kyren Wilson dragged himself right back into contention for a place in the final of the World Snooker Championship after mounting a concerted fightback against Anthony McGill.
Wilson, who trailed 6-2 in the best of 33-frame semi-final overnight, scored two centuries as he roared back to level it at 8-8 after the morning session.
McGill, so impressive in taking what looked like a commanding lead, potted just 47 balls in the session after spending much of it in his seat at the Crucible.
Well, well, well.— World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) August 13, 2020
Anthony McGill's four-frame advantage vanishes.
Resumes at 7pm #ilovesnooker @Betfred pic.twitter.com/OnirJ2r12E
Wilson resumed in determined style as he attempted to claw back the deficit, taking the opening frame with a break of 100, the first century of the semi-finals.
An error by McGill handed Wilson the chance to make it 6-4 with a visit of 77 and although McGill stopped the rot by taking the 11th frame after his opponent had missed a difficult red, another mistake by the Scot during a safety exchange saw Wilson reduce the gap once again with a 73 break.
However, it was the Englishman who then faltered as he handed McGill a series of opportunities to steady the ship in a scrappy period of play, which he duly did to re-establish a three-frame lead.
Is there any better player in the world with the rest than @KyrenWilson?#ilovesnooker @Betfred pic.twitter.com/0GidH12bCp— World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) August 13, 2020
Wilson recovered in impressive style with a clearance of 116 after McGill had left a red in the jaws following a re-rack in the 14th, although it took a good long blue to put him in the driving seat after he had run out of position following his opening pot.
He drew to within a single frame at 8-7 with breaks of 44 and 46 either side of a missed red to the middle by McGill, and having opened his account in the final frame with a three-ball plant, he eventually closed it out 76-0.