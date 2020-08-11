Locked-down athletes are told stay away from National Senior Championships

Athletics Ireland CEO Hamish Adams has said that if the current lockdown restrictions are extended for Kildare, Laois and Offaly, the onus will be on athletes from those counties to avoid attending next week’s Irish Life Health National Senior Championships.

The championships will be staged in Santry across two weekends on 22-23 and 29-30 August but if the current restrictions – set to expire at midnight on Saturday 22 August, hours before the first event – are extended, athletes from those counties could be frozen out.

“It’s impossible to police so you’re relying on honesty and integrity of people,” said Adams. “I’d be very disappointed if somebody did turn up from a county that was locked down.”

With outdoor gatherings limited to 200, organisers agreed to stage the event across four days instead of two, with three sessions on the first day and two each on the remaining days. Morton Stadium will be cleared between sessions.

In the revised schedule, a footnote stated: “Any residents of counties that are in a government lockdown for the Championship dates cannot travel to the event as athletes or officials.”

Paul Robinson, a native of Kilcock in Co. Kildare, was especially concerned when reading that. He’s been training in Sligo for the past two weeks and does not plan to return home until after the championships.

“I’ve no problem going to get a test and sitting in a hotel room, I just want to run,” he said. “I won’t have been near Kildare for three weeks so I can’t see a problem.” When briefed on Robinson’s situation, Adams said “there’d be no issue” with such athletes competing.

A record 727 athletes entered this year, with about 100 in action during each session. Anyone returning from abroad is required to self-isolate for 14 days prior to competing.

“The demand from athletes for competition is huge,” said Adams. “We owe it to them to put on a top-class event and do everything we can to promote the sport.”

Adams paid tribute to the work of Athletics Ireland’s competition committee.

“It’s been a movable feast with the restrictions but we’re in a good place now and it’s thanks to the work by everyone behind the scenes.”

Also new for this year's event is a ban on footwear with midsoles exceeding 25mm from 800m upwards, owing to a recent rule change by World Athletics. It means anyone wearing the controversial Nike Vaporfly or shoes with similar-sized midsoles will have their result voided.