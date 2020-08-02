Irish bowler Josh Little punished for exchanging words with English batsman

Irish bowler Josh Little punished for exchanging words with English batsman
Sunday, August 02, 2020 - 16:47 PM
Andy Hampson, PA

Ireland seamer Josh Little has been reprimanded for delivering a send-off to Jonny Bairstow in the second one-day international against England.

Little admitted “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter” after dismissing Bairstow in Saturday’s match at the Ageas Bowl.

Little had words with Bairstow after dismissing the England batsman (Mike Hewitt/PA)

The offence is regarded as a level one breach of the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct and Little will have one demerit point added to his disciplinary record.

Accruing four points in a 24-month period triggers a ban. Little has no previous offences on his record.

Bairstow hit 82 from 41 balls before edging Little behind to Lorcan Tucker. Little was then seen exchanging words with Bairstow as as the bastman left the field.

England went on to win by four wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

More in this section

Britain F1 GP Auto Racing Lewis Hamilton survives late drama to secure seventh British Grand Prix victory
Britain F1 GP Auto Racing Seven F1 drivers opt out of taking the knee at Silverstone
Lakers Preview Basketball Kyle Lowry fires for Toronto as Raptors repel lacklustre LA Lakers
irelandplace: irelandplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up