Seven F1 drivers opt out of taking the knee at Silverstone

Seven F1 drivers opt out of taking the knee at Silverstone

The choreographed gathering at the front of the grid followed a video of the drivers declaring they were united in the fight against racism.

Sunday, August 02, 2020 - 13:18 PM
Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent

Lewis Hamilton was among 13 drivers who took the knee ahead of the British Grand Prix.

The world champion was joined by 12 drivers, with seven – including Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc – electing to stand.

As with previous rounds, Hamilton wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, while the other drivers wore tops with the End Racism message.

The choreographed gathering at the front of the grid followed a video of the drivers declaring they were united in the fight against racism.

A Spitfire with the message ‘Thank U NHS’ then flew over Silverstone circuit as the drivers took part in a one-minute round of applause in tribute to the key workers.

Hamilton starts on pole for his home race as he bids to win here for a seventh time and extend his lead over Valtteri Bottas in the championship.

More in this section

Britain F1 GP Auto Racing Lewis Hamilton survives late drama to secure seventh British Grand Prix victory
Lakers Preview Basketball Kyle Lowry fires for Toronto as Raptors repel lacklustre LA Lakers
Fever-Tree Championship - Day Four - Queen's Club Nick Kyrgios pulls out of US Open over coronavirus concerns
britishracismplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up