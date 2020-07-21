Ronnie O’Sullivan: World Snooker Championship crowd call an 'unnecessary risk'

The five-time winner says competing in Sheffield this year is a risk he is ‘prepared to take’
Ronnie O’Sullivan: World Snooker Championship crowd call an 'unnecessary risk'
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 17:19 PM
PA Sport Staff

Ronnie O’Sullivan has labelled the decision to allow a limited number of spectators at the World Snooker Championship as an “unnecessary risk”.

And although the five-time champion says competing in this year’s tournament is a risk he is “prepared to take”, he has also left open the possibility of withdrawing.

The championships, which start on July 31, are one of a select number of sporting events, also including Goodwood horse racing and county cricket, to pilot the safe return of fans after the easing of coronavirus lockdown rules.

Ronnie O’Sullivan is bidding for his sixth world title in Sheffield (Nigel French/PA)

But O’Sullivan told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I just think it’s an unnecessary risk. I just don’t think you want to be putting people’s lives at risk.

“You look at the NHS and you think this is like a war at the moment and it’s those people who have been flat out, and you watch what they go through, and anything to take the stress off them is paramount.”

O’Sullivan, who had previously hinted he could pull out if crowds were allowed back into the venue, fired a warning to organisers despite indicating he will turn up for his opening match.

Ronnie O’Sullivan was stunned by amateur James Cahill in 2019 (Nigel French/PA)

“If I get to that point (of feeling uncomfortable), then obviously there is no point in playing,” added O’Sullivan. “And hopefully I don’t, hopefully I feel like I’m there and I’m enjoying it.”

O’Sullivan is due to start his first round match on August 2 against a qualifier, as he bids to rebound from last year’s stunning opening-round loss to amateur James Cahill.

More in this section

Ross.jpg Youghal teenager Ross Bulman handed added incentive for World Snooker Championship qualifiers
Betway UK Championship - Day Ten - York Barbican Crucible qualifiers set to begin with eclectic mix of hopefuls in action
Hendrik%20Gary%20and%20Mike%202 Ketelaar's Wild Atlantic Way cycle a donor drive to save lives
worldplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up